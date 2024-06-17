AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Von Miller, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OLB Von Miller noted he has started practicing without a knee brace for the first time since he injured his right knee in 2022.

“I have continued to grind and continued to work on my knee,” Miller said, via Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle. “Everything revolves around my health and how my knee is feeling. So far I’ve been practicing without a knee brace and that’s something I could not do last year. So I know during the season once you get in the mix and the games, I should be able to go.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall downplayed missing practice due to a lower-body injury while speaking with reporters.

“It’s not really a concern to be honest,” Hall said, via SNY. “I’m just focused on continuing to get better and just still keep building my body up for the season. I could practice right now, I feel great, but the coaches are real cautious with me and I appreciate them for that.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett has been impressed with the development of first-round QB Drake Maye through OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

“Every day he’s gotten better,” Brissett said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “The good thing about is, it’s not like ‘I got it right now’ and not thinking about it. He’s constantly trying to find ways to get better. Making some nice throws out there and you’re seeing his progression come alive.”