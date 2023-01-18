AFC Notes: Broncos, Brandon Staley, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos’ ownership and GM George Paton concluded interviews on Tuesday with former Saints HC Sean Payton and Rams DC Raheem Morris.

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II spoke about DC Ejiro Evero, who is set to interview for head coaching jobs around the league: "He provides all the qualities you need in a coach. He's a great leader, very outspoken, brings a lot of energy into the room and he's just a great person in general. A great people person." (Aaron Wilson)

Broncos S Justin Simmons on Evero: “I think he is more than deserving of it. He’s just a tremendous leader. I could be up here for hours talking about how amazing of a coach and a man he is. I’m just really appreciative of him.” (Wilson)

Chargers

Chargers players including QB Justin Herbert, DE Joey Bosa, and S Derwin James were quick to come to the defense of HC Brandon Staley following their exit from the playoffs.

“Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley. He’s been an incredible leader and has the respect of everyone on our team,” Herbert said, via the Associated Press. “He’s genuine, he’s himself and has been the same person for the past two years.”

“I really do trust these coaches. He’s a fresh head coach in this league. To expect he’s going to know everything right away is kind of silly,” Bosa said. “I think we need to just keep building. It doesn’t happen overnight. It seems like when things are going too well, and one bad play happens, you kind of get that collective sense, like, ‘Oh gosh, what’s happening?’ I think I have it ingrained in my head a little bit because it’s happened a million times.”

“I feel like what we built here and what we’ve continued to build every day, it’s something special,” James said. “And that first half definitely showed that.”