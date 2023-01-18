AFC Notes: Broncos, Brandon Staley, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos’ ownership and GM George Paton concluded interviews on Tuesday with former Saints HC Sean Payton and Rams DC Raheem Morris.
- Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II spoke about DC Ejiro Evero, who is set to interview for head coaching jobs around the league: “He provides all the qualities you need in a coach. He’s a great leader, very outspoken, brings a lot of energy into the room and he’s just a great person in general. A great people person.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Broncos S Justin Simmons on Evero: “I think he is more than deserving of it. He’s just a tremendous leader. I could be up here for hours talking about how amazing of a coach and a man he is. I’m just really appreciative of him.” (Wilson)
Chargers
Chargers players including QB Justin Herbert, DE Joey Bosa, and S Derwin James were quick to come to the defense of HC Brandon Staley following their exit from the playoffs.
“Everyone would be lucky to have a coach like Staley. He’s been an incredible leader and has the respect of everyone on our team,” Herbert said, via the Associated Press. “He’s genuine, he’s himself and has been the same person for the past two years.”
“I really do trust these coaches. He’s a fresh head coach in this league. To expect he’s going to know everything right away is kind of silly,” Bosa said. “I think we need to just keep building. It doesn’t happen overnight. It seems like when things are going too well, and one bad play happens, you kind of get that collective sense, like, ‘Oh gosh, what’s happening?’ I think I have it ingrained in my head a little bit because it’s happened a million times.”
“I feel like what we built here and what we’ve continued to build every day, it’s something special,” James said. “And that first half definitely showed that.”
- Bosa wasn’t willing to say much about throwing his helmet and believes that fines are coming his way from the NFL: “I really, really do want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions…it’s a heated game I’m hurting out there I’m playing on half a leg.” (Bridget Condon)
- Bosa then continued to defend Staley when speaking about the incident: “Why did I slam my helmet on the floor? He picked it up for me and tried to calm me down and get me in order and I grabbed it from him and threw it on the ground again. How’s that his fault? It’s my fault.” (Condon)
- The Chargers continued their staff changes and fired LB coach Michael Wilhoite on Tuesday. (Popper)
- When asked if he ever thought he was on the hot seat this season, Staley responded firmly: “No.” (Lindsey Thiry)
- As for firing OC Joe Lombardi, Staley explained that he wanted to make a change in order to create his vision: “I just feel like we needed to make changes to the offense and the vision I have.” (Condon)
Raiders
- The Senior Bowl announced Raiders DC Patrick Graham was selected to be the head coach of the National Team.
