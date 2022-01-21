AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Brandon Staley, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis feels the team is in good hands with GM George Paton.

“I like everything about his thoroughness, his work ethic, his ability to administrate, his understanding of football, his understanding of what it takes to put a team together [and] to put a team on the field that has an opportunity to win every game,” Ellis said, via Broncos Wire. “I think we’re very fortunate. I think that the strategic vision of this franchise is in good hands with George, and it lies with him moving forward. We’re lucky we have him and I think whoever the owner is in the future will recognize that very quickly.”

If the Broncos do end up hiring Dan Quinn as their next head coach, Dan Graziano mentions that Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell is worth watching as an offensive coordinator candidate.

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco told the media that he has faith in HC Brandon Staley and doesn’t seem concerned about the security of his own job. He also commented on the state of the team and the way things went in 2021.

“I don’t think a lot about job security,” Telesco said, via ESPN. “I think that there’s a lot there to be proud of with this football team and how they play. I understand that people want results right now, and they should have results right now, but this team is different than the team a couple of years ago. I’m just focused on 2021 and then getting better for 2022. I love the identity that we play with. I know, on the outside, that not everyone may agree with how we play, but it’s who we are, and I love it. That’s what we are, and that’s the way that we’re going to play moving forward. You know what you get with us; we’re going to play aggressive — it’s not reckless. All of these decisions, even though they’re made in real-time, there’s research involved in it prior to the game. It just didn’t come along as quickly enough, on defense, as I thought it would. We had a lot of stretches this year that the players that are out there did some pretty good things, but we weren’t consistent enough by any means. We have to take a good look at that, and we have to get better, there’s no doubt about that. Some of it is alignment, assignment, and technique. Some of it is personnel, and some of it is just being in the first year of the defense. You have to build it differently, but certainly you can do it. I don’t see that we only have a year or two window with this quarterback’s contract. It’s not how I look at it at all. We’re focused on 2022. What can we do in 2022 to go win a championship? It doesn’t really bother me whether the quarterback is on a rookie deal or on an Aaron Rodgers deal. Either way, we’ll make it work.”

Chiefs

Bills S Jordan Poyer has seen the Chiefs’ offense before and continues to spend time studying them ahead of their upcoming playoff game.

“I think they’re a little bit more patient with their offense,” Poyer said, via BuffaloBills.com. “I think, earlier on in the season for whatever reason, maybe some of the check-downs they weren’t hitting early on. But now they’re able to . . . Pat seems like he’s able to be a little more patient with the ball in his hands. He’s not forcing huge throws down the field. If it’s not there, he’s checking it down.”

Chiefs LB Willie Gay was released from custody following a misdemeanor criminal property damage charge. (Sam McDowell)

was released from custody following a misdemeanor criminal property damage charge. (Sam McDowell) Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that Gay will play on Sunday: “I decided he’d play. I’m not going to get into the conversations. I’m not going to do that. I decided that after just hearing some of the information that I heard.” (Sam McDowell)