AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Mike Klis reports that Broncos veteran S Kareem Jackson is signing a one-year, $2,667,500 deal and will see $1.35 million in cap savings.
Chargers
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Chargers had planned for receiver options at No. 21 overall, but ultimately prioritized yards after catch, which led them to Quentin Johnston.
- Fowler mentions that while Zay Flowers‘ tape was impressive, a 5-foot-9 receiver in an offense that already has Keenan Allen as a fixture in the slot made for a “tough fit.”
Chiefs
It appeared that the Chiefs would be moving OT Jawaan Taylor to the left side until the team decided to sign LT Donovan Smith. Then HC Andy Reid set the record straight by saying that both players will remain at their original positions.
“He’s been a left tackle at a high level, and if you look at last year, he was hurt,” Reid said of Smith, via NFL.com. “The year before that, he was one of the top-rated left tackles in the league. We’ve had a chance to play against him a couple of times. I’ve seen him firsthand. Good football player. …He’ll be with the left side, yes, probably with the ones.”
- Reid on Taylor: “Yes, we’ll move him over to the right.”
