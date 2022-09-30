AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Andy Reid

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that Broncos G Quinn Meinerz is experiencing discomfort in his hamstring and the medical staff halted his return. In the end, Klis notes that Meinerz appears doubtful for Week 4.

Chargers

Chargers DE Chris Rumph said that he’s using Joey Bosa‘s injury as an opportunity to prove himself in their defense.

“First of all, we all want Joey back,” Rumph said, via Nicholas Cothrel of FanNation. “This is nothing anybody wants. But I look at it as an opportunity to establish myself, to show these coaches that they can count on me when things like this happen. It’s the NFL. Guys are going to get hurt.”

Rumph added that he’s carrying a “next man up” mentality and expects himself to play at Bosa’s standards.

“It’s next man up. The standard doesn’t drop at all,” Rumph said. “The same thing you expect out of Joey, I expect out of myself.”

As for playing alongside Bosa and Khalil Mack, Rumph mentioned that he tries to learn from both of them at practice.

“Those are two Hall of Famers,” Rumph said. “Any time I’m in a team meeting, I’m always picking their minds. When they’re talking by themselves, I’m always right behind them, picking up little things I can apply to my own game. I’m not expected to be Joey or Khalil, but there are certain things I can take from each one of them and apply to my own game.”

Chiefs

A league source who spoke with Aaron Wilson of PFN predicted an eventual succession plan for the Chiefs involving senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy eventually succeeding Andy Reid.

“Matt is someone that Andy has a lot of confidence in, and he’s highly respected by the entire organization,” a source tells Wilson. “I could see this happening in a few more years. For now, Andy is all in with what he’s doing, and I don’t foresee a change during the offseason.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said K Harrison Butker (ankle) didn’t practice on Friday but will be a game-time decision for Week 4. (Matt Derrick)