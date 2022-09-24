AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Broncos

Broncos DL Dre’Mont Jones said that the team is all “pretty positive” after its 1-1 start and thinks HC Nathaniel Hackett is going through “those rookie woes” as a first-year head coach.

“We’re all pretty positive,” Jones said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “I can speak for everybody about that. He’s going through those rookie woes like we all did when we first came into the league. Just getting adjusted and accustomed to things. Obviously, this isn’t his first year coaching, but it’s his first time as head coach and making those big-time decisions. I’m not really worried about coach struggling. Some things have happened these past couple games and that’s fine. I still have all the confidence in the world in coach Hackett.”

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb reiterated that they are not turning against Hackett.

“We’re just sticking by him,” Chubb said. “We’re at a point where we’re 1-1. We know we could be 2-0, but we had mistakes and stuff like that. So we’re not withering away from him, we’re not going against him. Everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s locked in and trying to push this thing to 2-1.”

Hackett said he’s working on making “quicker, faster, more efficient decisions” going forward.

“It’s something we’ve jumped into and wanted to make sure we can get better at that,” Hackett said. “And it starts with me. I’m trying to do every single thing I can to put myself in better position to make quicker, faster, more efficient decisions. George, Mouge all those guys have been absolutely spectacular in helping me through that process. That is something that is new for me. And I think we’re going to have some good answers as we move forward.” Chargers Chargers QB Justin Herbert commented on his rib injury: “I think it’s just part of the game…it’s all about how you feel and how you go out there.” (Bridget Condon)

commented on his rib injury: “I think it’s just part of the game…it’s all about how you feel and how you go out there.” (Bridget Condon) Herbert also fielded questions on if he will play on Sunday: “That’s a decision that we have a couple more days to make…that decision will be made on Sunday.” (Condon) Chiefs Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy praised RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s productivity so far this season and thinks his practice habits are translating to success in games. “You know what, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) has done a heck of a job,” said Bieniemy, via ChiefsWire. “Knock on wood. He’s continuing (to do a heck of job). The thing that I love, what he’s bringing to the table, is that his practice habits are basically transforming onto the game field, and he’s doing a hell of a job of continuing to work hard and to strain to finish.” Bieniemy pointed out that this year was the first time Edwards-Helaire had a full offseason program to train after dealing with injuries in previous seasons. “Probably the first time in a while where (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) had an offseason where he can train the entire offseason,” said Bieniemy. “But on top of that, he’s just been healthy, and so it’s been great seeing him perform and practice. And those practice habits are transferring over to the field, so we’re just excited for him, but on top of that, it’s only Week 2. We’ve still got a lot of football and a lot of games ahead of us.”