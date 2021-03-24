AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos’ DT Shelby Harris believes Denver’s defense can be one of the best in the league with LB Von Miller and DE Bradley Chubb.
“My thing is, we only got one year of Von and Chubb. I have such high hopes for this defense. I believe we can be top three, top two. I think we should be the top defense out there. We have a helluva lot of playmakers and on any given Sunday make plays,” Harris said via KUSA’s Mike Klis.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper thinks the Chargers could bring in a veteran quarterback before training camp in case former third-stringer Easton Stick is not ready to be the No. 2.
- Blocking tight end is also still a need for the Chargers, per Popper. They could use FB Gabe Nabers in that role, make another signing or target someone like Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble to address it.
- Chargers OT Trey Pipkins is currently penciled in to start on the left side but Popper notes the Chargers are strong candidates to add a left tackle in the draft.
- At guard, free-agent addition Oday Aboushi is penciled in at right guard but Popper adds he’s a strong candidate to be replaced by a draft pick.
- Popper sees big things in 2021 for Chargers DL Justin Jones, OLB Uchenna Nwosu and DL Jerry Tillery, all who should be key starters in HC Brandon Staley‘s defense. He thinks a Day 2 edge rusher in the draft is in play as a rotational piece and to develop behind Nwosu who is in a contract year.
- Popper expects the Chargers to address safety, as they only have three on the roster currently and Staley likes to use three-safety packages. Current projected starting free safety Nasir Adderley is also a question mark, in Popper’s opinion.
- He adds the Chargers also need another cornerback, as Brandon Facyson is projected to start in nickel packages.
- Joel Corry notes that Chargers WR Keenan Allen’s $16.5 million base salary for the 2022 season, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is now fully guaranteed.
- South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn said at his pro day that he’s met with the Chargers and knows DB coach Derrick Ansley from high school. (Dan W.)
Chiefs
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have pushed back their visit with DE Melvin Ingram due to travel logistics from Tuesday to Wednesday.
- Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has had a virtual meeting with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed write that another strong season out of Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2021 should make him a virtual lock to be extended next year as he enters the final year of his contract. The rebuilt offensive line is a concern to keep an eye on, though.
- Tafur says not to necessarily expect the Raiders to cut RB Jalen Richard or force him into a pay cut to lower his $3.375 million salary.
- Tafur notes the goal for the Raiders is for WR John Brown to be a backup and 2020 rookies Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards to step up into bigger roles. But Brown’s contract allows for him to potentially become their leading receiver like Nelson Agholor did this past year.
- While the Raiders signed former Texans starting C Nick Martin, Tafur thinks it would be a major upset if recently-extended C Andre James isn’t the starter in 2021.
- Reed adds Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins is a strong candidate for the Raiders in the first round to start at right tackle. He also thinks John Simpson might have a hard time beating out Denzelle Good to start at right guard.
- With how many additions the Raiders made to their defensive line, Tafur mentions DE Arden Key will have a hard time making the roster.
- Reed notes the Raiders are looking into veteran cornerbacks available in free agency and expects them to make an addition there.
- Safety is another position that’s a need for the Raiders, but Reed thinks it might make more sense to go after one of several free agents still available than to spend another high pick on the secondary.
- Raiders CB Nevin Lawson‘s deal is for one year, $1.125 million and includes $250,000 in guarantees. Lawson can make an additional $1.05 million through various playing time, individual performance and team performance incentives. (Aaron Wilson)