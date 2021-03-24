AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ DT Shelby Harris believes Denver’s defense can be one of the best in the league with LB Von Miller and DE Bradley Chubb.

“My thing is, we only got one year of Von and Chubb. I have such high hopes for this defense. I believe we can be top three, top two. I think we should be the top defense out there. We have a helluva lot of playmakers and on any given Sunday make plays,” Harris said via KUSA’s Mike Klis.

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper thinks the Chargers could bring in a veteran quarterback before training camp in case former third-stringer Easton Stick is not ready to be the No. 2.

is not ready to be the No. 2. Blocking tight end is also still a need for the Chargers, per Popper. They could use FB Gabe Nabers in that role, make another signing or target someone like Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble to address it.

in that role, make another signing or target someone like Notre Dame TE to address it. Chargers OT Trey Pipkins is currently penciled in to start on the left side but Popper notes the Chargers are strong candidates to add a left tackle in the draft.

is currently penciled in to start on the left side but Popper notes the Chargers are strong candidates to add a left tackle in the draft. At guard, free-agent addition Oday Aboushi is penciled in at right guard but Popper adds he’s a strong candidate to be replaced by a draft pick.

is penciled in at right guard but Popper adds he’s a strong candidate to be replaced by a draft pick. Popper sees big things in 2021 for Chargers DL Justin Jones , OLB Uchenna Nwosu and DL Jerry Tillery , all who should be key starters in HC Brandon Staley ‘s defense. He thinks a Day 2 edge rusher in the draft is in play as a rotational piece and to develop behind Nwosu who is in a contract year.

, OLB and DL , all who should be key starters in HC ‘s defense. He thinks a Day 2 edge rusher in the draft is in play as a rotational piece and to develop behind Nwosu who is in a contract year. Popper expects the Chargers to address safety, as they only have three on the roster currently and Staley likes to use three-safety packages. Current projected starting free safety Nasir Adderley is also a question mark, in Popper’s opinion.

is also a question mark, in Popper’s opinion. He adds the Chargers also need another cornerback, as Brandon Facyson is projected to start in nickel packages.

is projected to start in nickel packages. Joel Corry notes that Chargers WR Keenan Allen ’s $16.5 million base salary for the 2022 season, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is now fully guaranteed.

$16.5 million base salary for the 2022 season, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is now fully guaranteed. South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn said at his pro day that he’s met with the Chargers and knows DB coach Derrick Ansley from high school. (Dan W.)

Chiefs

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have pushed back their visit with DE Melvin Ingram due to travel logistics from Tuesday to Wednesday.

due to travel logistics from Tuesday to Wednesday. Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has had a virtual meeting with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)

Raiders