AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks Panthers could potentially get a future pick for QB Teddy Bridgewater from the Broncos if they’re willing to eat most of Bridgewater’s salary.

from the Broncos if they’re willing to eat most of Bridgewater’s salary. He adds Bridgewater makes sense for Denver as a veteran addition if they don’t draft a quarterback.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says other teams view the Broncos as a team that’s sneakily hungry for a quarterback in the draft.

Justin Melo reports Boise State DB Avery Williams virtually met with the Broncos.

Chargers

New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is already impressed with how much people in the organization respect QB Justin Herbert, and he expects big things from the second-year quarterback.

“The other thing I’ve learned is they have a lot of faith in our starting quarterback,” Staley told Albert Breer. “This guy’s done a lot for this team. The way they talk about him, the respect that he’s earned, it’s just one of those things. These guys know he gives you a chance in every single game that you play. He’s earned that respect in such a short time, and there’s still such a long way to go. I’m excited about that.”

Staley used his experience playing quarterback as a barometer for assessing Herbert’s standing with the team, and he came away impressed.

“It’s the position I played and when you can earn the respect of your teammates because they think you’re just one of the guys then, even though everyone knows he’s a top pick, a franchise quarterback, one of the elite young players in the league, for the players to talk about his work ethic, and that he’s not manufactured, that he doesn’t try to do too much, he’s just himself, that’s awesome. He’s got a lot of humility, a really good work ethic, just a great head on his shoulders, and that’s what players respect. They respect you if you’re a good dude and you’re a good player. That’s what people are attracted to. He’s just got a refreshing way that attracts him to all different shapes and sizes, all different ages.”

Chiefs

Chiefs’ S Tyrann Mathieu said on Monday that he hopes to finish his career with Kansas City. He is entering the final year of the three-year, $42 million deal and GM Brett Veach said the team has prioritized signing him to a long-term contract.

“Absolutely, I would love to spend the rest of my time in Kansas City,” Mathieu said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “Everybody has embraced me here. It reminds me so much of a football town. For me, that’s everything. Waking up, seeing my family, going to play football. It’s a blessing to be here.”

The expectation is that a long-term deal will be done at some point before Mathieu is set to become a free agent next year.

“I’m a fairly optimistic guy,” Mathieu said. “I’m not too concerned about money. I think I’m kind of good on that part. The biggest thing for me is how can I continue to be the same guy each and every day for my teammates. When I’m able to be that person, I can bring out the best in my room. Money and personal goals are not really No. 1 or 2 on my list nowadays. Until other guys in my [defensive backs] room start making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro, and then I’ll probably be satisfied.”

Raiders

Raiders G Richie Incognito is set to turn 38 in July, which is ancient for a position that involves slamming headfirst into other large men 60-plus times a game. However, Incognito has no plans of walking away anytime soon if he can help it. He’s already retired once and that just lasted a couple of months before he realized he wanted to keep playing.

“I am going to play as long as I can,” Incognito said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “I still have a lot of passion to play, and I love being around the guys. And I love the grind, so I won’t be walking away anytime soon.”