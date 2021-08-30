AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers HC Brandon Staley mentioned that DT Jerry Tillery has had a strong training camp. Tillery himself knows there are expectations on him entering this season.

“The team expects a lot from me, and I have high expectations for myself,” Tillery said, via ChargersWire.com. “Coach Staley has definitely brought a different approach, a new staff, a new lease on football.”

Chiefs

Per NBC Sports’ Peter King, Chiefs sixth-round G Trey Smith is the heavy favorite to start Week 1 at right guard. Smith was getting buzz as a potential first-round pick at this time last year but a condition with blood clots drove his stock down to Day Three: “There were times when I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play football again, so blocking for Patrick [Mahomes] now is pretty humbling. This is a big task and responsibility I have.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he has been impressed with the offensive line: "The biggest surprise — I don't want to say surprise — is the chemistry they've built quickly." (King)

said he has been impressed with the offensive line: “The biggest surprise — I don’t want to say surprise — is the chemistry they’ve built quickly.” (King) Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has come up in trade talks with other teams but the veteran has a no-trade clause in his deal, which is worth noting.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is nearing an 18-month milestone of sobriety. He opened up on his fight with alcoholism in both himself and his family, and why he took the steps he needed to in order to get sober.

“It got to a point after my rookie year my life became unmanageable,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “Alcohol, partying and all that s— became too much of a distraction in my life. It became just overwhelming. I’ve always had issues with drinking and partying throughout high school and college. I’ve been able to slip by and get by, but it became too much for me and it’s always been that one crutch.

“Alcoholism runs in my family and I’m an alcoholic. So, for me, I knew it was something that was always a crutch. I always knew I had a problem. I knew I couldn’t just drink like everybody else. I got ahead of it. My first year of sobriety is always the hardest and that was last year. I had a lot of ups and downs. Mentally it was really tough for me. But going in, I’m almost a year-and-a-half sober now and life is great. I’m really enjoying every single day. I’m enjoying the work.”

Crosby details the moment he checked himself into rehab while living in Hollywood. He doesn’t shy away from the fact that it was one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make, but also believes it will be the most rewarding.

“It was March 11 [2020], the day I got sober,” he said. “I was living in Hollywood. Strolled out there and checked into rehab. … And the whole world was put on shut down. I was there for a month and then I was able to just get myself right. And then after rehab, for that month I went to a sober living [facility] and I was staying out in Venice Beach all the way until training camp. I was literally in treatment like for the whole offseason. It was a big struggle but looking back on my journey, I know five years, 10 years down the road, I’ll look back and be like, that was the biggest offseason of my life even though I was just trying to get my s— together and just trying to stay above water. I know if I can make it through that s— and get sober, I can do anything. It was special and I met some awesome people along the way.”

Crosby has rededicated himself to his health and his career. He believes that he’s in the best shape of his life and is expecting a big season on the field.

“This offseason has been incredible,” he said. “I’ve never been in this good a shape in my life. I’ve never been this dedicated. I’ve always been a hard worker as far as work ethic. … I’ve taken it to a whole different level. I love being able to talk about it and share my story with other people and try to help other people out there going through what I’ve gone through.”