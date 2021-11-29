AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Kenny Young spoke about his journey of being traded from the Rams to the Ravens, then again to the Broncos. He also talked about what it is like to learn multiple defenses in the same season.

“I don’t know the words to describe it,’’ Young said, via Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “But it’s a unique situation, of course, with this transition. It’s OK. I’m still playing football, still doing what I love. Just with a new team. A lot colder weather, of course. It was snowing a little bit today. But it’s good to be on a team that embraces the way I play…It was difficult, honestly. Anytime you try to learn a new defense as a linebacker. I’ve busted my butt since I’ve been here to home in on the defense and really the details, to be able to go out there and execute and to put some veterans in position to make plays. It’s a great defense. Vic’s a mastermind at what he does. His greatest thing is when his players believe in what he’s calling, it’s a very, very beautiful thing. I enjoy the defense here.”