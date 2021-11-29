AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos LB Kenny Young spoke about his journey of being traded from the Rams to the Ravens, then again to the Broncos. He also talked about what it is like to learn multiple defenses in the same season.
“I don’t know the words to describe it,’’ Young said, via Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “But it’s a unique situation, of course, with this transition. It’s OK. I’m still playing football, still doing what I love. Just with a new team. A lot colder weather, of course. It was snowing a little bit today. But it’s good to be on a team that embraces the way I play…It was difficult, honestly. Anytime you try to learn a new defense as a linebacker. I’ve busted my butt since I’ve been here to home in on the defense and really the details, to be able to go out there and execute and to put some veterans in position to make plays. It’s a great defense. Vic’s a mastermind at what he does. His greatest thing is when his players believe in what he’s calling, it’s a very, very beautiful thing. I enjoy the defense here.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has a lower leg contusion.
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said the team still has its eyes set on making a playoff run: “We are in the hunt. We want to keep playing meaningful games moving forward.” (Troy Renck)
- Fangio on Bridgewater coming back into the game: “He toughed it out. He was nowhere near 100 percent.” (Aric DiLalla)
- Broncos G Dalton Risner‘s back injury isn’t serious. (Fowler)
- Fangio said OT Calvin Anderson‘s knee injury will cause him to miss time. (Troy Renck)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Denver Broncos worked out OT Adrian Ealy.
Chargers
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said the team went with G Senio Kelemente over fourth-round rookie Brenden Jaimes at left guard due to experience: “We want to make sure that when we put Brendan out there, he’s ready.” (Gilbert Manzano)
Chiefs
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week.
- Chiefs activated WR Marcus Kemp from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia said TE Darren Waller is “week to week” with his knee injury. Bisaccia did note Waller improved the first day after the injury and they’ll have to see how this week goes.
- Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow is “two weeks to two weeks” in his return from an ankle injury, meaning the team will assess him every couple of weeks. (Vic Tafur)
- The NFL fined Raiders DE Maxx Crosby $5,809 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a taunting penalty last week against the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
