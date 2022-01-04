AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OL Dalton Risner suffered a partial UCL tear in his elbow and will be fully recovered in three to four weeks. No surgery is required. (Ian Rapoport)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said OT Storm Norton was only going to be available to play in the event of emergency coming off of the Covid-19/Reserve list. (Jeff Miller)

Staley defended his decision to kick on fourth-and-goal from the one after a season of aggressive play-calls: "I just felt like it was going to be a possession game, and I wanted to make sure that we came away with points and forced them to score twice, three times, to beat us." (Jeff Miller)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire “has a chance” to play Saturday despite not practicing on Tuesday. (Sam McDowell)

Raiders

For the past three years now, late-season collapses have been the theme for the Raiders. But with Sunday’s dramatic win over the Colts, the Raiders are now on a three-game win streak entering a play-in game against the Chargers on Sunday.

“Every team is different, but we’ve had the same core guys for two or three years now,” Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And so, it’s one thing to think we’re built with the right stuff, but it’s another thing to finally have proof that we are. And to win three down the stretch, I think it’s pretty good proof, and a fourth would be amazing.”

If the Raiders are able to win on Sunday night and get into the playoffs, that would also open up the door for retaining interim HC Rich Bisaccia as the full-time coach.

“He’s just a leader of men, to be honest with you, cliché as that is,” Renfrow said. “He cares about us. And any profession or any sport or any business, really, if you have people who care about you and believe in you, then you’re gonna be successful. You’re gonna want to play so hard for them. And because of his ability to relate to everybody, but also his ability to care on a personal level with us, it just makes you want to go out there and win games. And I think you’ve seen that the last three weeks. We wanted to win for him. And I don’t know how this is all going to shake out, but we would love to win, maybe make some noise in the playoffs and retain him. So we’ll see.”

Bisaccia doesn’t know much about fifth-round CB Nate Hobbs‘ DUI but isn’t worried it will impact the team: “I don’t have all the information on that but I feel good about saying they’ve been hit over the face with distractions and things of that nature. We’re very cognizant of the city…we live in so I’ll leave it at that and we’ll see what it looks like at the end of the week.” (Paul Gutierrez)