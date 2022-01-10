AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DL Dre’Mont Jones said the energy from the coaching change should help: “I don’t have any thoughts, just rolling with the punches on everything. But the new energy should help morale.” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers TE Jared Cook picked up his 48th catch, which earned him a $300,000 incentive. (Field Yates)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid expects WR Tyreek Hill to play this week: “We’re anticipating he’s going to be OK to go.” (Adam Teicher)

Raiders

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia acknowledged that they strongly considered settling for the tie late in the game against the Chargers, as it would have assured them a spot in the playoffs just as much as a win. Ultimately, though, a 10-yard run from RB Josh Jacobs put the Raiders in field goal range and they took the walkoff, 35-32 overtime win.

“It was [a] conversation,” Bisaccia said via Pro Football Talk. “We were talking about it. . . . We ran the ball there, and they didn’t call a timeout. So I think they were probably thinking the same thing. And then we had the big run. When we got the big run, it got us in advantageous field goal position. . . . We were certainly talking about it on the sideline. We wanted to see if they were gonna take a timeout or not on that run. They didn’t, so we thought they were thinking the same thing. And then we popped the run in there and gave us a chance to kick the field goal to win it. So, we were certainly talking about it.”