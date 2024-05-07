Chiefs Signed WR Jaaron Hayek, Waived WR Reggie Brown

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs have signed WR Jaaron Hayek and are waiving WR Reggie Brown to bring the roster total back to 91 players.

Hayek, 22, went undrafted out of Villanova and is now catching on with the Chiefs after attending their rookie minicamp.

During five seasons at Villanova, Hayek caught 170 passes for 2,744 yards and 29 touchdowns.

We will have more on Hayek and the Chiefs as it becomes available.