AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano remains doubtful the Broncos would consider firing HC Nathaniel Hackett during the season but adds his seat is definitely warm and will get hotter if Denver’s struggles on offense continue.
- ESPN’s Jeff Legwold says re-signing DL Dre’Mont Jones is one of the Broncos’ top offseason priorities, as he’s been one of their best pass rushers with 5.5 sacks this season.
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is considered day-to-day with his ankle injury and has a chance to play against the Raiders this week.
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Broncos also made a waiver claim on Bears CB Justin Layne.
- Broncos OLB Randy Gregory is considered week-to-week and may not be available for Week 11. Denver is hopeful OL Graham Glasgow (shoulder) will be available for Sunday’s game. (Troy Renck)
- Per Hackett, Broncos WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) will miss the “next few weeks.” (Adam Schefter)
- The Broncos worked out LS Tucker Arrington and WR Victor Bolden on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Denver signed Bolden to their practice squad.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry notes Chargers QB Justin Herbert will be in line for a massive extension this offseason when he becomes eligible for the first time, and the timing will be interesting. Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will also be eligible, and there could be a team benefit in being the first of that group to do a deal, as the others will likely pass it.
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) participated in individual drills on Wednesday. (Bridget Condon)
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Chiefs, Saints and Seahawks also made waiver claims on new Texans RB Eno Benjamin.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), CB Chris Lammons (concussion), WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen illness), and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. (Matt Derrick)
- Reid said RT Andrew Wylie‘s MRI on his elbow came back positive and he’s expected to practice on Wednesday. (Matt Derrick)
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler hasn’t heard that Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has lost the locker room but he has heard some whisperings about the “Patriot Way” of grinding long hours has followed McDaniels to Las Vegas.
- There’s increasing speculation the Raiders could trade QB Derek Carr this offseason and PFF’s Doug Kyed notes they have a window to do so up until three days after the Super Bowl when his 2023 salary becomes guaranteed.
- A source pointed out to Kyed that money could drive down Carr’s trade market but the Raiders should still be able to get at least a second-round pick, plus some more: “I do think someone will trade for him, but the price will be driven down by the remaining term and that $40 million guarantee they will inherit.”
- Another league source said the Texans were a team to watch to potentially acquire Carr, though plenty of teams will need a quarterback this offseason. As for who the Raiders could get to replace Carr, they’re currently slated to have a high first-round pick and some players McDaniels has familiarity with, like Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will be free agents.
- McDaniels said they are looking for ways to make OLB Chandler Jones more productive and thinks recently claimed DE Jerry Tillery will help their defense: “We’re looking at that in terms of how do we make it all more productive…adding Tillery, does that help us? Yeah, hopefully.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- McDaniels said CB Nate Hobbs (hand) is eligible to return from injured reserve this week: “He’s close. I don’t know that that would be this week…the moment that he can do it, he’ll be there. I promise.” (Paul Gutierrez)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!