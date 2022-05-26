AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said that he became in a “dark spot” after the passing of his grandmother while he recovered from a torn ACL and hip injury.

“I was in a dark spot for a while going through that,” Hamler said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “That was probably the toughest thing for me. Now that I’m back on the field and now that I’m around all the guys and I’m being able to do a little bit of what I was able to do before, it’s been uplifting my spirits. I won’t say that I’m out of that dark place, but I’m getting better. I can tell you that.”

Hamler feels that he’s in a good place with his recovery from injuries and added that trainers are easing him back onto the field.

“I’m in a good spot,” Hamler said. “Sometimes they hold me back just to play it safe and be on the safe side, just be smart with every decision I make. I just listen to the trainers and the strength staff. I take advice from them.”

Chargers

Continuity amongst the team’s coaching staff is helping QB Justin Herbert tremendously this offseason, and he said that the team is way ahead of where they were this time last offseason.

“The biggest thing is understanding that we’re miles ahead of where we were last year,” Herbert said, via the LA Times. “Last year, we were focused on calling the right plays in the huddle and making sure everyone was lined up in the huddle and getting lined up on the field.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley agrees, noting that the pace at which the team operates is better, and they’re allowed to focus on the finer details instead of worrying about playbook implementation.

“You’re not having to explain everything for the first time to everybody every single day,” Staley said. “I think that that’s a big advantage for us. Now we’re able to focus on the little things in football that make a big difference.”

Raiders

Ian Rapoport, citing a source, writes that Colin Kaepernick‘s workout for the Raiders went well and the “door is open” for a potential deal: “Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open…”