AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

Broncos

  • Mike Klis of 9News says that RB Melvin Gordon may still be suspended by the NFL or have guarantees in his contract become voided by his recent DUI arrest with one NFL spokesman saying of the case: “The matter remains under review.”

Chargers

Raiders

  • Jerry McDonald of Mercury News says he would not be surprised to see the Raiders look at LB Melvin Ingram this offseason now that former Chargers’ DC Gus Bradley is with Las Vegas.
  • Matt Verderame agrees that Ingram makes sense for the Raiders and adds that CB Casey Hayward is worth watching, as they both played for Bradley and fit obvious needs for Las Vegas. 
  • According to Vincent Bonsignore, Marcus Mariota remains a restructure possibility for the Raiders. 

