AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Mike Klis of 9News says that RB Melvin Gordon may still be suspended by the NFL or have guarantees in his contract become voided by his recent DUI arrest with one NFL spokesman saying of the case: “The matter remains under review.”
- James Palmer reports that Broncos GM George Paton attended North Dakota State QB Trey Lance’s Pro Day on Friday.
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
Chargers
- Gilbert Manzano of The OC Register takes a look at the Chargers’ impending free agents as well as some potential targets this offseason.
- Manzano writes that TE Hunter Henry, CB Michael Davis, G Dan Feeney, T Sam Tevi, and K Michael Badgley will likely be with the team in 2021.
- As for those who are likely leaving, Manzano mentions LB Melvin Ingram, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LB Denzel Perryman, G Forrest Lamp, and QB Tyrod Taylor.
- In free agency, Manzano suggests the Chargers look at C Corey Linsley, S John Johnson, G Joe Thuney, LB Leonard Floyd, CB Malcolm Butler, QB Andy Dalton, CB Richard Sherman, QB Jacoby Brissett, TE Gerald Everett, CB Troy Hill, TE Dan Arnold, G Gabe Jackson, G Jon Feliciano, TE Jared Cook, and T Riley Reiff.
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Chargers aren’t tendering TE Stephen Anderson as a restricted free agent, yet they are still hoping to bring him back next season.
Raiders
- Jerry McDonald of Mercury News says he would not be surprised to see the Raiders look at LB Melvin Ingram this offseason now that former Chargers’ DC Gus Bradley is with Las Vegas.
- Matt Verderame agrees that Ingram makes sense for the Raiders and adds that CB Casey Hayward is worth watching, as they both played for Bradley and fit obvious needs for Las Vegas.
- According to Vincent Bonsignore, Marcus Mariota remains a restructure possibility for the Raiders.