AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said they want Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater to show more consistency before naming their starting quarterback: “Just Teddy and Drew need to be more consistent. We don’t have a timeframe. It is Vic’s call. We have a hell of a competition. I think it’s going to bring out the best in both QBs. We all want to get that QB to get where want to go.” (Troy Renck)

said they want and to show more consistency before naming their starting quarterback: “Just Teddy and Drew need to be more consistent. We don’t have a timeframe. It is Vic’s call. We have a hell of a competition. I think it’s going to bring out the best in both QBs. We all want to get that QB to get where want to go.” (Troy Renck) Paton said they are “not panicking” to make their quarterback decision and feel comfortable with both players: “We are not panicking. We do think we have two really good quarterbacks here. We may have that guy here. Hopefully we have a foundational quarterback here in our group.” (Troy Renck)

Paton said they opted against selecting a quarterback in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft because they felt CB Patrick Surtain II was the best player available: “I have said before that QB position is most important in sports. We made our decision bc we thought Pat Surtain was best player at that time in draft…” (Troy Renck)

was the best player available: “I have said before that QB position is most important in sports. We made our decision bc we thought Pat Surtain was best player at that time in draft…” (Troy Renck) Paton said teams are calling them to inquire about the Broncos’ depth at cornerback with Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, and Surtain: “We have a lot of teams calling us on our depth.” (Mike Klis)

Broncos DE Von Miller said he is confident in both QB Drew Lock and QB Teddy Bridgewater : “This is the best team we’ve had in 5 years. We are ready to roll whoever is QB.” (Troy Renck)

said he is confident in both QB and QB : “This is the best team we’ve had in 5 years. We are ready to roll whoever is QB.” (Troy Renck) Broncos HC Vic Fangio said OL Quinn Meinerz needs to improve his snapping as a center: “We have to get that fixed. You never know who’s totally at fault sometimes. Everybody wants to blame the center. Sometimes it’s the quarterback.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler hears that the Chargers and WR Mike Williams are not expected to reach a long-term extension. Williams is playing out the 2021 season under the fifth-year

Raiders

Raiders CB Casey Hayward thinks second-year CB Damon Arnette is doing “very well” in practice and believes the cornerback has all the skills to be successful.

“I think he’s done very well (in camp),” said Hayward, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I wasn’t here last year, so I can only tell you what I see now. … He’s one of those guys that’s got all the tools to be really good, and I think he’s been flashing those tools. I hope he continues to do that, because we’re going to need him.”

Arnette feels he didn’t do well with his mentality as a rookie and is grateful for the support he’s received from his coaches, teammates, and family.

“Last year my mentality was tested in a lot of areas of my life — I didn’t do a good job handling them,” Arnette said. “But the support of coaches, my teammates, my family … If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to get through things I was dealing with. Once I started learning to lean on my support, that’s when I started to see growth.”

While Raiders TE Darren Waller missed camp with an ankle issue, Jeremy Fowler says it’s not concerning. While Waller is under contract for the next three years, Fowler seems to think Las Vegas will probably have to address this deal eventually, as there’s “little chance” he plays out all three years while making around $6 million per year.