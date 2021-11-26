AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said OLB Bradley Chubb has a “50-50” chance to return from the injured reserve in time for Week 12 against the Chargers.

“He did fine (Wednesday),” said Fangio, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “Hopefully, he’ll pick it up (Thursday) and feel good again and make some more strides. He will truly be 50-50 whether he plays or not.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley had high praise of Chubb after being the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach in 2019.

“Bradley Chubb means a lot to my family and I and he’s one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached,” Staley said. “I have as much confidence in him as any player that I’ve ever coached. I have so much belief in the type of player he is, the type of person he is, the type of competitor he is. I wouldn’t be here without him. We’re still extremely close.”

Staley recalled only coaching Chubb for four games prior to him sustaining a season-ending torn ACL.

“I only got to have four games with him and it’s one of the big regrets I have as a coach. … I know what he means to that team, to that city, to that locker room. … I’m looking forward to him getting back on the field where he belongs. He’s one of the top rushers in the game and I’m just praying that he gets back fast. He’s the best of the best.”

Mike Klis reports that Broncos DL Shelby Harris rolled his ankle in Thursday’s practice and is considered “50-50” for Week 12.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said LG Matt Feiler (ankle) and DB Trey Marshall (ankle/hip) will be game-time decisions for Week 12. (Jeff Miller)

said LG (ankle) and DB (ankle/hip) will be game-time decisions for Week 12. (Jeff Miller) Mike Klis reports the Chargers put in a waiver claim for CB Mac McCain III before McClain was claimed by the Eagles.

Raiders

Raiders’ interim HC Rich Bisaccia had high praise of veteran WR DeSean Jackson and QB Derek Carr in their 36-33 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

“It’s his third weekend playing with us, and I think the packages you saw come to fruition a little bit today,” Bisaccia said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s official site. “The big thing was Derek had a lot of time. I thought he stepped up in there today and made really incredible plays. … But you can see DeSean hopefully getting more and more comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. … One thing he can still do is run.”

Bisaccia added that it was “fun to watch” Jackson in Week 12, where he recorded three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

“It was fun to watch him. Even he made the comment he was excited to contribute today, and it was good for him, and it was good for us.”

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs called Jackson’s presence “electric” and is glad to see him making big plays in their offense.

“That dude is electric,” Jacobs said. “It’s crazy, I had talked to him after the game last week and I had told him, ‘Man, we have to find a way to get you the ball,’ and just to see him come in and make big play after big play is definitely major.”

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow was proud to see the team rally from a losing position in Thursday’s game to win.

“It feels like we showed the heart of our team today,” said Renfrow. “To fight like we did, for them to go down and score and for us to respond. I really feel good about the character of our team, especially with what we’ve been through these last couple of weeks. It was huge to get that win and hopefully we can build on that as we go forward.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Raiders TE Darren Waller‘s knee injury in Thursday’s game is not considered serious after an MRI determined he suffered a strained IT band.