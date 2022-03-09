AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Seahawks recently acquired DL Shelby Harris said being traded from the Broncos was “really tough” on him.

“It’s tough. I loved Denver. Denver really gave me a chance. It’s tough, really tough but you have to stay positive. Things happen for a reason, so you have to stay positive,” he said via Mike Klis. “I’m excited for what’s to come. But it’s tough right now. It’s a respect thing. They obviously thought enough of me to put me in this trade, so it makes you feel good going to Seattle knowing you’re wanted. That part definitely feels good.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes a reunion with Rams OLB Von Miller is in play for the Broncos but Denver is also interested in top pass rushers like Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones and Cowboys DE Randy Gregory , who should be available when free agency opens up.

Chargers

Chargers WR Mike Williams said that continuing to play alongside QB Justin Herbert was a big reason why he signed a three-year, $60 million deal: “Just to be with a quarterback who’s a franchise quarterback and who’s able to get me the ball, that was huge.” (Gilbert Manzano)

said that continuing to play alongside QB was a big reason why he signed a three-year, $60 million deal: “Just to be with a quarterback who’s a franchise quarterback and who’s able to get me the ball, that was huge.” (Gilbert Manzano) Williams’ deal includes a $21 million signing bonus and base salaries of $7 milion, $12 million and $17 million over the next three years. His 2022 and 2023 salaries are fully guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Williams is due a $3 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2024 league year.

Raiders

According to ESPN’s John Keim, the Washington Commanders inquired about acquiring Raiders QB Derek Carr, but Las Vegas was “definitive” against trading Carr.