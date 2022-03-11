AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton said the team is “excited” about the addition of QB Russell Wilson, and looks forward to developing chemistry with him on the field.

“We’re so excited,” Sutton said, via NFL.com. “Our room, an offense, team, we’ve had a lot of guys come in and contribute and every step that we’ve had, it’s been appreciated. But to be able to have Russ come in and, having the success that he’s had, having the knowledge that he has, for us as young guys, all the young talent that we have, that’s what we need. We need that guy that’s gonna come in and be, you know, him, who he is, what he already brings to the table. We’re excited.”

Sutton acknowledges that the trade for Wilson means that the team is ready to win now.

“It sets the tempo for our entire team,” Sutton said. “Everybody understands the time that everybody’s on and where we’re trying to get to. It’s exciting for sure.”

Sutton believes that the addition of Wilson unlocks the full potential for the Broncos’ offense.

“We haven’t been able to handle the [AFC] West as we should and as we would like to,” Sutton said. “Getting Russ is definitely going to put us in that spot that we want to be in. It’s on us to go out there and put that work together. All these things sound really good, on paper. But it’s on us to go put this work in, all the way from now to the beginning of the season to be able to put ourselves in that spot to be able to say we are the best in the west. It’s not just gonna be something that’s given to us because we picked up Russ. It’s on us, all of us, to put that work together and take it to that next level, max out that potential.”

Chargers

A league scout tells Jordan Schultz that the Chargers are still interested in Patriots free-agent CB J.C. Jackson after acquiring Khalil Mack: “He’s about to break the bank. I know the Chargers love him. They still have a lot of money, even after the [Khalil] Mack deal and they’re definitely not done.”

Raiders

Raiders DC Patrick Graham said he is putting an emphasis on “sub defense” and running a “4-2-5” scheme with five defensive backs on the field. As for the 4-3 and 3-4 systems, Graham feels they are “almost antiquated.” (Paul Gutierrez)