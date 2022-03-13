AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis looks at some potential free agent fits for the Broncos this week, with the team’s top priority probably finding another pass rusher. Klis lists Rams OLB Von Miller and Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones but points out both might end up being priced out of Denver’s range.

and Cardinals OLB but points out both might end up being priced out of Denver’s range. As alternatives, Klis writes the Broncos may turn to younger and cheaper options like Chargers OLB Uchenna Nwosu or Cowboys DE Randy Gregory .

or Cowboys DE . Klis mentions Seahawks TE Will Dissly would be a good fit with the Broncos as a blocking specialist.

would be a good fit with the Broncos as a blocking specialist. At cornerback, Klis points out Rams CB Darious Williams has played for new DC Ejiro Evero the past few seasons in Los Angeles. A cheaper option would be Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver who went to Colorado before being taken in the second round by Atlanta in 2018.

has played for new DC the past few seasons in Los Angeles. A cheaper option would be Falcons CB who went to Colorado before being taken in the second round by Atlanta in 2018. While the Broncos have not closed the door on bringing back S Kareem Jackson , Klis notes they could go younger and go after someone like Texans S Justin Reid .

, Klis notes they could go younger and go after someone like Texans S . Broncos FB/TE Andrew Beck on if he will play better in HC Nathaniel Hackett‘s west coast offense: “I sure hope you’re right. I’ve enjoyed my conversations with all the coaches. My wife and I really wanted to come back. She loves working there and I love playing there. We’re excited.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Mike Giardi expects the Chargers to be “heavily involved” with free agent CB J.C. Jackson.

Raiders

Raiders DC Patrick Graham told reporters he doesn’t need players he has worked with before in order to find success, but simply needs new pieces to supplement what the Raiders already have on their roster.

“I didn’t watch their defense per se during the season, but some of the things that stood out to me. So when Josh gave me an opportunity to possibly come here, I was definitely excited about it,” Graham said during a press conference. “There’s a lot of good players to work with and really excited about doing that. As always, you try to make the best decision for your family and for your professional career. It just so happened to be with someone I knew from the past. [I have] a lot of respect for Josh, in terms of respecting his football mind. All the yards that he’s gained on me — me being a young coordinator, having gone against him a few times, all the yards he’s gained on us and when he beat us. So, I’m just really excited for this organization.”