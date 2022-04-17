AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- The Broncos hosted Alabama LB Chris Allen for a top 30 visit. Allen was second-team All-SEC in 2020 but was knocked out for the season in 2021 with a foot injury in his first game. (Josh Norris)
- North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko has had a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
Chargers
- According to Ryan Fowler, Stanford DT Thomas Booker has met with several teams including the 49ers, Chargers, Colts, Commanders, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, and Titans.
- According to Justin Melo, the Chargers will virtually meet with Southern T Ja’Tyre Carter.
Raiders
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell has had Top 30 visits with the Bills and Raiders.
- Jordan Schultz reports that Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis had a Top 30 visit with the Bears and Raiders.
- According to Justin Melo, SMU WR Danny Gray has had Top 30 visits with the Bears, Colts, Raiders, and Vikings, He has also met with the Buccaneers and Cowboys.
