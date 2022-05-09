AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos second-round OLB Nik Bonitto said he’s eager to learn from fellow edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory.

“It’s going to be great man,” Bonitto said, via BroncosWire. “Those are two guys who have had a lot of success in the league. Learning from a guy like Randy who had a great year last year. A guy like Chubb [who was] very highly picked — [a] talented guy. He’s been in this league for a while too. Just getting to learn from those guys is going to be great for me.”

Chargers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Chargers fifth-round DT Otito Ogbonnia will have a chance to start or at least play a key rotational role right away as a rookie.

will have a chance to start or at least play a key rotational role right away as a rookie. Los Angeles hosted the 6-4, 324-pounder on a visit and believes the former UCLA starter can help their run defense.

New Chargers LB Kyle Van Noy’s contract with Los Angeles includes a $750,000 signing bonus and a $1.5 million base salary. The base value of the deal and total cap hit sit at $2.25 million. (Field Yates)

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke cautiously regarding statements made by Dan Ventrelle about his conduct, ultimately refusing to comment on the situation:

“I’ve heard about [Ventrelle’s statement], but I won’t comment on it,” Davis said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The only thing I want made clear is that Dan Ventrelle was never president of the Raiders. He has always been the interim president. . . . The interim was always a temporary designation to determine whether he would be the [full-time] president or not. . . . He is not the president of the Las Vegas Raiders. Never was.”

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders will likely be active in pursuing recently released Giants CB James Bradberry .

. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that with RBs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake in contract years, the Raiders see a potential long-term solution with fourth-round RB Zamir White .

and in contract years, the Raiders see a potential long-term solution with fourth-round RB . Fowler had a source describe the attributes that compelled Las Vegas to pick White: “Speed, power, leadership, battling through adversity, comes from a winning program.”