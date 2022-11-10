AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Broncos made a waiver claim on S Johnathan Abram , but Green Bay had a higher priority.

, but Green Bay had a higher priority. Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said WR KJ Hamler suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday after originally expected to start increasing his snaps coming off of their bye. (James Palmer)

said WR suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday after originally expected to start increasing his snaps coming off of their bye. (James Palmer) Hamler will be ruled out from Week 10. (Troy Renck)

Broncos OLB Baron Browning is hoping to play this week despite dealing with a hip flexor issue. He’ll know more about his chances later in the week. (Renck)

is hoping to play this week despite dealing with a hip flexor issue. He’ll know more about his chances later in the week. (Renck) Asked if he wanted to stay in Denver long-term, Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones responded: “I’m here now.” (Renck)

responded: “I’m here now.” (Renck) Jones is in the final year of his rookie deal and Renck says the Broncos would like to extend him. However, he’ll have options.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said DE Joey Bosa (groin) is getting closer to returning but couldn’t provide an exact timeline on his recovery.

“I just know that he’s back in the building,” Staley said, via NFL.com. “It’s good to see him. He’s not there for practice yet. We’ll let you know when he’s going to come back to practice. He is in good spirits. I think that we’re getting closer to that practice point, just don’t know exactly when that is going to be.”

Staley admits that Bosa is eager to play against his brother in Week 10, 49ers DE Nick Bosa, but adds that he’ll hopefully “get that opportunity again” someday in the future.

“I know that he would love to be out there to compete and give our team a chance to win,” Staley said. “There is that brotherly love that, ‘Hey, I’m going against my brother and I want to show the world that I’m one of the best.’ Hopefully, we’ll get that opportunity again for him. I think it’s a cool storyline. They’re both having great careers.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is just as in the dark as the rest of the league is regarding TE Darren Waller‘s hamstring injury and his return to the field.

“I think we’re in the same boat,” McDaniels said, via Raiders Wire. “You’ll see him today and hopefully we take another step forward. I’m not a doctor, I don’t have a medical degree and it’s very difficult to predict some of these things. Muscles and those kinds of things are always a little tricky, especially for a player whose number one skill, or certainly one of his top traits is his ability to run and open up and go. So, it’s not…I don’t know…there’s no timetable. Some guys come back a little quicker than others. At the end of the day, the reality is if you come back too quickly from one of these, you usually end up out longer. So, we’re just trying to let his body tell us when the right time is and hopefully that’s sooner rather than later, but we can’t, we just can’t do it magically snap our fingers and make it go away. So, we’ll give it another shot this week and hopefully we can turn the corner.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) are expected to return to play at some point this season but will miss at least the next four games on the injured reserve.