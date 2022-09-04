AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Sony Michel, Chiefs

Broncos

New Broncos president Damani Leech doesn’t expect to be making any roster decisions and will continue to focus only on team business as part of his new role.

“Our currency around here is winning,” Leech said, via BroncosWire.com. “We are a football club. We’re a football organization. So all the oars are in the water in that direction, of being a successful football club on the field. My responsibility is to work with [general manager] George [Paton], and I’ll do that. We have a great relationship already. To support football and business, these two things can’t be successful without each other. So we will have great communication, great candid, open communication, and my focus is outside the lines. I won’t be picking players or calling plays. I’m focused on the fans and the community. Growing our fan base tremendously of Broncos Country and doing what we can to make our players successful on the field and off the field.”

Chargers

New Chargers RB Sony Michel is focused on putting in extra work to learn the team’s playbook and is meeting with RBs coach Derrick Foster.

“My mindset is putting my head down and go to work,” Michel said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s going to take those late nights, me staying up trying to study a little bit extra, staying out here, meeting with [running backs] coach [Derrick Foster] a little bit.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that Michel “fit right in” to their system.

“He fit right in,” Staley said. “Got in there and had a bunch of carries in the practice. That’s how the NFL is. It never ceases to amaze me, and that’s why I love the NFL. He fit right in with us.”

Michel is confident that he’ll be a “great fit” for Los Angeles’ scheme.

“It’ll be a great fit,” Michel said. “Austin Ekeler is a hard worker. It’s going to help me push myself. He’s going to help me push myself in the weight room. He’s going to help me push myself on the field and in the meeting rooms. He’s a great person to be around.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said seventh-round RB Isiah Pacheco has shown an ability to recognize blitz packages, protection checks, and skills as a receiver.

“Again, with all these rookies to come in here and show that yeah, listen, they’re going to know how to run the ball when given the opportunity but the blitz pickups, the protection checks and then just being consistent with their hands out of the backfield is something from day one that I think that Isiah has shown and we’re excited,” Veach said, via ProFootballTalk. “Like all these young guys, we’re excited where he is now and that he has a great future ahead of him.”