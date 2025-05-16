AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Browns

Broncos

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Broncos considered trading up in the first round for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty and made calls to teams within the top 10. However, Fowler’s source indicates the cost to move up was “too heavy” for them to sustain.

Fowler also reports Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka would've been in play at No. 20, but he went one pick earlier.

As for first-round DB Jahdae Barron, Fowler writes Denver could've traded down for a running back if Barron was unavailable.

Broncos S Sam Franklin's one-year, $1,337,500 deal includes a $167,500 signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $1,170,000. (OverTheCap)

One exec has his doubts regarding Broncos first-round CB Jahdae Barron because of his limited production that didn't come until he faced younger players: "Barron is a good slot defender but is older (23) and a one-year producer. With players like that, you have to ask why it took so long to develop and then take into account he didn't make an impact until he was playing against younger guys." (Mike Sando)

Broncos HC Sean Payton said LB Dre Greenlaw will be a full participant for training camp this offseason. (Mike Klis)

According to Albert Breer, the Broncos are hiring former Patriots director of college scouting Camren Williams as co-director of player personnel.

Browns

Following rookie minicamp, Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders drew most of the attention following his time at Colorado and his unprecedented draft slide. Cleveland third-round TE Harold Fannin Jr. had a good first impression of Sanders and thinks the presence of both Sanders and third-round QB Dillon Gabriel will be good for the locker room.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously that’s definitely dope for him,” Fannin said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I guess it’s a good thing for him. He could use that to his advantage or whatever. Yeah, I mean, I always see him on TikTok or something. It’s pretty cool that I get to be in the same locker room as him for sure.”

“Yeah, I think they’re going to be great, They’re going to fit in great. Obviously being in the locker room with ’em, just kind of pick their brains stuff like that, I think it’s going to be dope. I’m glad that they’re here.”

Chiefs

Chiefs undrafted rookie TE Jake Briningstool said that he opted to sign with the Chiefs because they showed a great deal of interest in him and also wanted to learn from TE Travis Kelce.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, you know what Travis has been able to do. I think it’s very appealing to somebody that plays tight end, Briningstool said, via Chiefs Wire. “I think just being able to come in here and learn from him, learn from the other guys that really play at a high level, and just be able to, come in here and use my skill set and, see how I can make an impact.“