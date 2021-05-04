AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos Broncos’ GM George Paton explained that he purposely had no outside communication as he tried to hide his selection of CB Patrick Surtain II He didn’t even let Surtain know or attend Alabama’s pro day. “I knew the family, I knew [his] dad, I knew where he came from,” Paton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN Friday. “We tried to hide our interest a little bit. I never spoke with Patrick; I never Zoomed with him. I told our coaches, ‘Don’t call him.’ I told our scouts, ‘Don’t call, don’t Zoom.’ I didn’t go to the Alabama pro day. This is a kid we targeted; this is a kid we wanted. We are very fortunate he was there.”

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos could potentially be a preferred trade destination for Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers if he decides to leave Green Bay.

Paton discussed the factors they weighed before the selection of OL Quinn Meinerz : “The challenge is they didn’t have football at Whitewater last year. Had to go back 2 yrs ago when he was 20 pounds heavier. He had a neck roll. He dominated the competition but the competition was Vic’s size.” (Mike Klis)

Broncos' HC Vic Fangio says Meinerz will start out playing center, behind Lloyd Cushenberry. (Klis)

Chargers

Now that the period to sign qualifying free agents is over, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Chargers to receive three sixths and a seventh-round compensatory pick for the loss of QB Tyrod Taylor, G Dan Feeney, OT Sam Tevi and LB Denzel Perryman.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says they knew coming into this season that the offensive line would need some attention. The injuries to both starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, as well as the awful performance in the Super Bowl, accentuated that need, however.

“Even at the start of the season, Austin Reiter was going to be a free agent,” Veach said in a presser. “And certainly Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz were both getting up there in regards to years experience and years playing the league. So I think our eye was always on that as our college guys were on the road. And as we started to meet in free agency in that process. And even before ‘Fish’ got hurt, when we met I think in early December, late November, our blueprint early on was, we’re going to really solidify some offensive line play in regards to tackle depth, interior depth and where can we find value in free agency?

“Certainly that plan got put into ultra-gear after Fish got hurt and then it was made aware to us that Mitch was going to get offseason surgery. It was on our radar the whole time. But I think the level of urgency just really picked up as soon as Eric got hurt and we got word that Mitch was going to get surgery. So I think that was probably going to be our priority anyway in the offseason. We probably doubled down a little bit, knowing that some of the veterans that we anticipated back wouldn’t be back either.”

Raiders

Now that the period to sign qualifying free agents is over, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Raiders to receive a sixth-round compensatory pick for the loss of DE Takkarist McKinley.