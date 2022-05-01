AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Colts

Broncos

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero called DB Kareem Jackson “vital” to the team’s success on defense, and believes that he can still be a difference-maker.

“First of all, let’s not be mistaken: He can still run,” Evero said, via The Denver Post. “There’s still a lot of juice there and still a lot of playmaking ability there. Just all the intangibles as well, just being able to be a locker room presence, be a veteran presence, to be a guy that’s in charge of the communication and all that stuff. It’s invaluable.”

Jackson said it was “an easy decision” to return to Denver.

“Coming back here made the most sense for me at this point in my career with everything that’s going on here,” Jackson said. “It was kind of an easy decision.”

Broncos DB Justin Simmons pointed out Jackson’s versatility and availability as key factors that makes him one of the leaders of the team’s defense.

“Kareem is an unsung hero in the back end,” Simmons said. “I don’t think he gets enough credit, especially with the volume he plays at (98% of defensive snaps from 2019-21) and going into Year 13. You can’t replace that (experience). It’s going to mean a lot for us with the new system, new verbiage, some new guys coming in. It’s great to have a guy like him who’s been around — he’s seen it, he knows.

Adding QB Russell Wilson undoubtedly played a role in Jackson returning to the team. Jackson notes that the team’s offseason additions played a key role in his decision to return to the team.

“With the additions in the offseason — the first three years here for me and having some highs and lows — it’s important to be in a situation where we can go compete at a high level,” Jackson said. “I wanted to finish things (on a high note) and possibly make a run for a Super Bowl.”

Broncos WR Tim Patrick called Jackson the team’s last “missing piece” of the offseason.

“He’s a leader, he’s a tempo-setter on that defense,” Patrick said. “The way he talks, the way he hits. Not many people are hitting the way he does. And the way he carries himself in the locker room, he’s a veteran in this league and (it shows).”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach told reporters that they were surprised Washington CB Trent McDuffie was available for them to trade up and get in the 20s.

“I think we were committed to being selectively aggressive, and if a player like a Trent McDuffie was there, ‘Hey, let’s go make a move and get him because he’s really good,” Veach said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “Probably wouldn’t have been there at 29. We were surprised he was there when we selected him with New England’s pick, but I think that was our mindset going in, and we just followed the plan.”

Veach says they had a feeling that the Bills were looking to trade up for a cornerback too.

“We knew that was coming,” Veach said. “We had called teams — I believe the pick before and the pick after — of the New England trade, just to put ourselves in the position. The way the board was falling and knowing that we’re picking real late in this draft here, and the odds of a guy like McDuffie being at 21, let alone 29, were very low, so we just thought it was the right time to make that move.”

According to Howard Balzer, the Chiefs were involved in discussions to acquire WR Marquise Brown from the Ravens.

from the Ravens. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is excited to see the Chiefs offense after the departure of WR Tyreek Hill: “We’re going to try to get everyone involved.” (Adam Teicher)

Colts

Colts OL Danny Pinter has a chance of earning the starting right guard role this season.

“That’s what you work for, and that’s what you want in this league. I’ve just got to earn it…. There’s obviously an opportunity there, and that’s just kind of my approach: opportunities are what you make of it,” Piner said via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “My mindset is just attacking my process every day, (that’s) how I’m approaching it.”