AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Jets

Broncos

Troy Renck mentioned that he doesn’t see Broncos DC Ejiro Evero as a head coaching candidate and that the team may be casting a wider net on their search.

. Mike Garafolo reports that Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon has emerged as a candidate for the Broncos’ head coaching job despite not interviewing yet.

Chiefs

Falcons CB Rashad Fenton will receive $34,500, for the Chiefs’ AFC championship appearance and will earn $41,000 for a Super Bowl loss and $78,500 for a win. (Joel Corry)

Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders was fined $6,632 by the NFL for roughing the passer in the divisional round game against the Jaguars. (Tom Pelissero)

Jets

When making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers spoke about QB Zach Wilson‘s development and thinks that the young quarterback must practice humility and focus on his fundamentals. He also discussed the Jets’ supporting cast, including WR Garrett Wilson, RB Breece Hall, and TE C.J. Uzomah, which could be relevant if the trade speculation develops into something a little more tangible later this offseason.

“I think he’s super talented. I think a little humility is good for all of us at various times in our careers,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. I think the first year, they literally had no players. They came to practice against us and I was like, ‘The defense can play and the offense needs some more players.’ Then they added a young receiver from Ohio State, is it? And got a tight end from the Bengals, I believe. They picked up a running back who was pretty good last year. For [Wilson], it’s going to be humility, just lean into that, and be consistently working on the fundamentals. I think he’s so talented, but the best in the business can make all the plays outside the pocket, can move around, but fundamentally inside the pocket, that’s where you beat teams. I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can work with him and kind of break down a lot of fundamentals for him and get him playing on time. I think he’s talented enough to have a long career in the league.”