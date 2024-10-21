Chiefs Lose CB Jaylen Watson To Fractured Ankle

According to Ian Rapoport, Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7’s win against the 49ers.

Rapoport says Watson is having more tests done to figure out if he’ll be able to return at some point this season but for the time being he is likely headed to injured reserve for an extended time period.

Watson, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Washington State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.745 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Watson appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 32 total tackles and six pass deflections.