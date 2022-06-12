AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Josh Gordon, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry is still trying to adjust to a new offense, as well as the style of QB Russell Wilson.

“So far, Russell and I have been on the same page with cadences and under-center snaps,” Cushenberry said, via BroncosWire.com. “We’ve been on the same page. It was good that he invited me out to go to his house in San Diego a few months ago just to get those snaps early. Coming into OTAs, it was a smooth transition.”

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett also commented on Cushenberry’s playing style and progress this offseason.

“He’s great,” Hackett said of Cushenberry. “He’s a guy that you can do downhill stuff with like they have done in the past — the inside zone — but he can run off the ball [as well]. That’s something that you want to take advantage of. He can reach his shade, which he has shown consistently up to this point, and I can’t wait to get pads on so I can see even more.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that WR Josh Gordon is showing improved running and catching in practice.

“You guys were out there, you could see that he’s running better, catching better,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “He’s working hard at all of this. He’s a good kid and he’s smart, so that helps. That’s the way he’s approached this whole thing and he’s getting reps, so he can get himself back where he wants to be.”

Reid added that Gordon is still working back into playing shape and easing into the flow of their offense.

“It was kind of getting back in the flow of playing the game, and then you’re throwing a whole new offense in the middle of it all, and he has to pick that up,” Reid said. “And (he) probably has to work himself into playing shape, just get himself back. It seemed like it was moving fast for him but now it’s kind of slowed down.”

Reid thinks that Gordon has dropped some weight since joining the team and looks good while running after the catch.

“It looks like he’s doing better after the catch. When he catches the ball, he’s able to maneuver around in space. I think he’s lost a little bit of weight. He was pretty big when he got here – he’s a big guy anyways – but I think he dropped a little bit of weight there too.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr praised free agent QB Colin Kaepernick, saying that he would be a great fit in Las Vegas.

“I don’t want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense — I don’t want someone mad at me for saying, ‘I think it would be great,’ — but I know him and I would get along great,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I know we have in the past, and I think we would again. I think, for the most part, I think he’d get along great with our guys.”

“I remember our days back then, and just watching him and what he did in college and getting to know him and talking to him on the phone,” Carr said. “I’ve told you guys, I’ve loved my time with him. I think he’s a great guy. He’s been great to be around. I’ve enjoyed being around him, talking with him, competing against him.”