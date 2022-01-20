AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Albert Breer of SI thinks Plan A for the Broncos this offseason is Dan Quinn at head coach, Packers QB coach Luke Getsy at offensive coordinator and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

at head coach, Packers QB coach at offensive coordinator and at quarterback. Getsy has also interviewed for the head coaching vacancy.

The Broncos will interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan via Zoom and Rams Kevin O’Connell in person this week. ( OCin person this week. ( Ian Rapoport

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon said he’s happy he has a chance to prove he still belongs in the league.

“Every day you have something to prove in this league,” McKinnon said, via Lila Bromberg of the KC Star. “I knew that I would get a little bit more opportunities than I’ve had in the other games that we played … and I just wanted to prove to my teammates and my coaches that I can get the job done.”

Raiders

Mike Silver reports an anonymous player credits the Raiders’ strong finish to not having to deal with former HC Jon Gruden.

“We didn’t have Gruden grinding us late in the year,” a Raiders player told Silver. “Gruden would kill us, and we would fall apart. The reason this team played so well down the stretch is that Rich listened to the players and took it easy over the back half of the season.”

Albert Breer of SI thinks that it is unwise to believe Jim Harbaugh will wind up coaching the Raiders as being a lock, given that there was talk in past seasons of Harbaugh joining the Browns before he eventually decided against the idea. Ultimately no one but Harbaugh knows what he is going to do.

will wind up coaching the Raiders as being a lock, given that there was talk in past seasons of Harbaugh joining the Browns before he eventually decided against the idea. Ultimately no one but Harbaugh knows what he is going to do. Breer also points out that between interviewing Patriots exec Dave Ziegler and Bears exec Champ Kelly, who worked for Ziegler in Denver, plus current exec DuJuan Daniels who was a scout for New England, there are a lot of connections should the Raiders decide to pursue Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.