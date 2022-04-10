AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett praised OL Billy Turner‘s versatility and is excited to have him for his first season in Denver.

“Billy [Turner] is the best, man. I mean, he’s such a great dude,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire.com. “I think that with him — looking back at it, his experience through the flexibility and how he played — he would jump from one position to the other was something that would always blow me away. It was something I would talk to him about just how he approached it and how he works every day as a pro to be able to do something like that and play right tackle, left tackle, right guard. I mean, it’s really unbelievable. Just as a man as he is off the field is just awesome. I love him. I’m so excited to have him on our team.”

Chiefs

An NFL executive tells Mike Sando of The Athletic the Chiefs already needed to reevaluate their offense after last season, so moving on from Tyreek Hill could help them recalibrate their offensive attack to some degree.

“You can’t replace Tyreek, but they had enough games last year where their offense sputtered that I’m sure they just said, ‘Hey, we probably need to re-look at our entire offensive plan anyway,’ ” the exec said. “Maybe they think, ‘Yeah, Tyreek with Mahomes is unbelievable, but maybe we’ll go draft a first-round receiver and Mecole Hardman will get more touches and we will do more out of the backfield and run more.’ ”

“Kansas City appeared much better prepared for the move than Green Bay did with Davante Adams because they already signed JuJu and then they snapped around and signed Scantling immediately,” another exec said. “I think they are going to end up being OK. They will miss some of the big plays, no doubt, but they have already filled in at least the best bodies they can get.”

Aaron Wilson reports that UAB TE Gerrit Prince is visiting with the Cardinals and will also work out for the Chiefs.

Raiders

Aaron Wilson reports that Florida LB Jeremiah Moon is meeting with the Cowboys, Raiders, and Saints.