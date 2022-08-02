AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that DT D.J. Jones is out dealing with a back issue. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton is entering his second NFL season and feels confident, as he will be expected to make plays in the middle of Kansas City’s defense.

“I feel a thousand times better going into this training camp,” Bolton said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Again, I got all OTAs, a second OTAs underneath my belt and kind of got the scheme kind of settled in and so I’m excited for what we got going forward, feel very comfortable again. You know I’m just excited to get out there, I’m ready to get out there and showcase everything I’ve been doing.”

Bolton spoke about the opportunity to wear the green dot on his helmet as the team’s defensive play caller.

“It has been huge, getting the opportunity to actually focus on football,” Bolton said. “I’m actually doing things I feel like (will) help me on the football field and help our team better. So having the whole time since we got done with the season knowing what I wasn’t as good at and kind of getting a little bit better at those aspects of it and dissecting my play as well, that’s going to help our defense and help our team out. So, it’s beneficial for me just to be more flexible and kind of work on more specific drill-oriented things and also just work on things that are more specific to our skills rather than doing drills and stuff I feel like was more beneficial for me.”

The Chiefs revealed second-round WR Skyy Moore is dealing with a hip injury. (Herbie Teope)

is dealing with a hip injury. (Herbie Teope) Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. on finally signing his franchise tender: “I missed a lot of ball to this point. It didn’t feel right sitting at home. This week (in pads) is very important (to Andy Reid). It was difficult to be away for so long.” (Nate Taylor)

on finally signing his franchise tender: “I missed a lot of ball to this point. It didn’t feel right sitting at home. This week (in pads) is very important (to Andy Reid). It was difficult to be away for so long.” (Nate Taylor) Brown Jr. on his future with the team: “I want to finish my career here in Kansas City.” (Taylor)

Brown Jr. continued: “I have no animosity toward anybody in the (Chiefs’) building.” (Taylor)

Raiders

PFF’s Doug Kyed notes Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen is still working his way back from an undisclosed injury he had surgery for in May and there’s no timetable for his return.

is still working his way back from an undisclosed injury he had surgery for in May and there’s no timetable for his return. Raiders OT Brandon Parker is taking first-team reps at left tackle while OL Alex Leatherwood was taking first-team reps at right tackle. Parker won’t start on the left side but Las Vegas evidently wants to see if he can step in if there’s an injury. (Vic Tafur)

is taking first-team reps at left tackle while OL was taking first-team reps at right tackle. Parker won’t start on the left side but Las Vegas evidently wants to see if he can step in if there’s an injury. (Vic Tafur) Raiders third-round OL Dylan Parham also took reps at center ahead of starter Andre James. (Tashan Reed)