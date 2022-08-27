AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis notes in his 53-man roster projection that whoever the Broncos cut between backup QBs Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson will likely be a practice squad target for Denver.

Klis thinks third-round TE Greg Dulcich is a short-term IR candidate because of a nagging hamstring injury. So is WR KJ Hamler, though he'll have a chance to avoid it if he shows out well and comes out of the final preseason game clean.

At wide receiver, Klis has the final three spots going to Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson, and either Kendall Hinton or Tyrie Cleveland. The latter has missed most of camp with a throat injury but is a key special teamer.

Given the struggles of Denver's backups this preseason, Klis expects the Broncos to explore a trade or claim for more depth at defensive line, linebacker, and cornerback.

Klis mentions Broncos OLB Malik Reed could either be starting to open the season if veteran OLB Randy Gregory isn’t quite ready to go or off the roster entirely if Denver wants to make room for younger options.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Shane Buechele continued an excellent preseason, tossing two touchdown passes in the final game against the Packers. The former undrafted free agent is probably still behind veteran Chad Henne for the backup job but he’s making Kansas City’s decision next week tough.

“Shane has made great strides, man, and I’m just proud to see his growth from Year 1 to Year 2,” Chiefs WR Daurice Fountain said via The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “You can really tell he’s comfortable, and he’s a natural leader. With him getting tips from Chad and Pat, you can tell how he’s really improving his game. I’m excited for him, and I love seeing him go out there and eat.”

Raiders

Raiders DL Clelin Ferrell on DC Patrick Graham ‘s new defensive system: “I love everything about it because it really stretches you out as a football player. It makes you go navigate, and really find every inch of what you can potentially do. And for me, it’s been a blessing for sure, for PG to ask me to do certain things. I take it with a grain of salt. I think it can make me flourish into something that can really, really prosper.” (Paul Gutierrez)

Vinny Bonsignore on the team's options should they choose to trade OL Alex Leatherwood: "Given the guarantees on his rookie deal, finding a trade partner could be problematic. The Raiders could attach a draft pick as an enticement or find a partner looking to get out of a similar deal with one of their own players."