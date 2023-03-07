AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry shares some of the rumors and gossip he heard from team and media sources at the Combine, with multiple people believing Broncos QB Russell Wilson is on a one-year audition for Denver and new HC Sean Payton this year.
- Berry adds he’s heard the Broncos have quietly gauged the trade market for WR Courtland Sutton and would be open to dealing him if they got a good offer.
- Berry also notes there’s a wide range of possibilities for Broncos RB Javonte Williams and his recovery from a serious knee injury. He could be back for the start of the season but Berry adds he might miss a significant chunk of time.
- Browns RB Kareem Hunt has come up as a potential free agent target for the Broncos, per Berry, and he’s also heard Payton wants to keep veteran RB Latavius Murray.
Chiefs
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer looks at the options the Chiefs might have at left tackle if they lose Orlando Brown Jr. They’re not great. Quality left tackles rarely make it to free agency. Breer mentions former Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith as a stopgap for a rookie.
- The Chiefs are currently picking too late in the first round to have a realistic shot at one of the top tackles. Breer mentions Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison, North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch, Tennessee OT Darnell Wright, and Ohio State OT Dawand Jones as options for Kansas City, though the group is either viewed as developmental or candidates to switch positions in the pros.
- NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry shares some of the rumors and gossip he heard from team and media sources at the Combine, including that the Chiefs are one of the teams eyeing Packers WR Allen Lazard as a free agent.
Raiders
- Veteran NFL columnist Michael Silver, who currently writes for BallySports.com, says the Raiders are not viewed as realistic suitors for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unless owner Mark Davis gets involved.
- 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is viewed as a much more likely target, per Silver, though he adds the Texans come up a lot as a potential landing spot for Garoppolo.
- Fresno State QB Jake Haener said he’s had a few meetings with the Raiders and OC Mick Lombardi is scheduled to attend his pro day later this spring. (Vic Tafur)
