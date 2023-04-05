AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is happy his team added an intriguing option in former Bengals RB Samaje Perine, who will likely play a critical role in the team’s offense in 2023.

“I see position flex,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of USAToday.com. “If you really watch Perine and study the tape, you see him on early downs, and you see him playing third down. He’s a really good receiver. Obviously, he could block the blitz. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s smart, he’s tough. He’s built to last. That was an important piece for us knowing the injury that we’re dealing with. He was really important.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown has visited with the Cowboys and will visit with the Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Texans.

has visited with the Cowboys and will visit with the Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Texans. Aaron Wilson reports that Houston CB Art Green has had visits with the Broncos, Colts, and Texans.

has had visits with the Broncos, Colts, and Texans. Ryan Fowler reports that Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave is scheduled to meet with the Bills, Broncos, Giants, and Jets.

is scheduled to meet with the Bills, Broncos, Giants, and Jets. Jordan Schultz reports that NC State OG Chandler Zavala has had top-30 visits with multiple teams, including the Lions and Panthers. He will also meet with the Broncos, Giants, Jets, Ravens, and Steelers.

has had top-30 visits with multiple teams, including the Lions and Panthers. He will also meet with the Broncos, Giants, Jets, Ravens, and Steelers. Troy Renck mentions that the Broncos did not renew the consulting contract with former QB John Elway, officially ending his ties with the team.

Chiefs

Justin Melo reports the Chiefs recently completed a top 30 visit with Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson.

Aaron Wilson reports that S.F. Austin pass-rusher B.J. Thompson has met with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Lions.

has met with the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Lions. Chiefs S Deon Bush signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that counts just $1,092,500 against the salary cap. He received a $152,500 signing bonus and had $350,000 of his $1.165 million base salary guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Raiders

Regarding the Raiders signing veteran QB Brian Hoyer , Albert Breer doesn’t expect Hoyer to impact Las Vegas’ plans in the 2023 NFL Draft.

, Albert Breer doesn’t expect Hoyer to impact Las Vegas’ plans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Breer also doesn’t think the Raiders will trade up from No. 7 overall because they have needs to address potentially in the middle rounds.

Regarding the Raiders’ targetted position at No. 7, Breer believes Las Vegas will select Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon instead of a quarterback.