AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Albert Breer of SI believes that George Paton of the Vikings may be in strong consideration for the Broncos’ vacant GM position.
- Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com says that Paton is the slight frontrunner for the job at this point.
- Breer adds that Terry Fontenot of the Saints impressed in his interview with Denver, and could also be under consideration for the vacant position in Atlanta.
- Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post mentions that after Dave Ziegler of the Patriots dropped out of the Broncos’ GM race, only Paton, Fontenot, Champ Kelly, and Brian Stark currently remain among those who have been interviewed.
- O’Halloran says that he would take advantage of the contract situation of QB Drew Lock and attempt to sign a free agent quarterback such as Tyrod Taylor or Andy Dalton.
- As for impending free agents, O’Halloran would keep S Justin Simmons and DT Shelby Harris, and move on from CB A.J. Bouye and DL Jurrell Casey in order to clear $25 million of cap space.
- O’Halloran adds that LB Von Miller would be much harder for the team to move on from, and also thinks that veteran S Kareem Jackson deserves the chance to return next season after playing well.
- In the upcoming draft, O’Halloran is of the mindset that the team should select a cornerback, defensive end, and safety with their first three picks.
- Vikings college scouting director Jamal Stephenson is a candidate to follow Paton to Denver as his top assistant if he takes the GM job. (O’Halloran)
Chiefs
- Albert Breer notes that one possible replacement for former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is Chiefs’ passing game coordinator Mike Kafka, as the team was interested in him as offensive coordinator last season and GM Howie Roseman knows him well from his time as a backup quarterback in Philadelphia.
- Tim McManus of ESPN also lists Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy as a new potential head coaching candidate for the Eagles.
Raiders
- Per the Athletic’s Vic Tafur, new Raiders DC Gus Bradley said he wants to focus on building up Las Vegas’ defensive line, then go from there.
- Part of what sold Bradley was the “vision” and “how closely [HC Jon Gruden, GM Mike Mayock and owner Mark Davis] worked together.” (Tafur)
- Bradley expressed an interest in bringing some of his assistants from the Chargers with him. Chargers DB coach Ron Milus is a name to watch there. (Vincent Bonsignore)