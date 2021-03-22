AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Denver 7’s Troy Renck mentions that while the Broncos have made no progress towards bringing back S Kareem Jackson, the door isn’t necessarily closed as he is highly regarded by his teammates and the Denver coaching staff.
- Broncos’ S Justin Simmons‘ four-year, $61 million deal includes $35 million guaranteed, a $15 million signing bonus, salaries of $2 million guaranteed, $15.1 million guaranteed, $14.4 million, and $14.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- New Broncos GM George Paton told reporters that it was great for them to be able to reward their own players in regards to re-signing Simmons to a big-money extension: “It’s really nice to reward your own, get Justin to the second contract. And there will be more.” … “I was confident we would have him back.” (Troy Renck)
- Paton also stressed the importance of Simmons’ ability to play in space: “It’s a space and cover league. And no one can play in space and cover at safety as well as Justin. It’s huge to have him here.” (Troy Renck)
- Regarding OLB Von Miller being back with the team, Broncos HC Vic Fangio said: “One of the injuries most disappointing was that I saw a guy in best shape in two years. He had a focus and a desire for last season. For him to get freak injury was very disappointing. He was primed to have a really good season by his standards.” (Troy Renck)
- Fangio said of them signing CB Ronald Darby: “He has natural cover skills whether it’s man or zone. He has good instincts in man or zone. And he’s a willing tackler. I still think he’s young, and has a lot of football left him.” (Troy Renck)
- As for re-signing DT Shelby Harris, Fangio said: “I was all for Shelby coming back. I thought he played very, very well prior (to getting COVID).” (Troy Renck)
- Joel Corry notes that Broncos OT Garett Bolles’ $17 million base salary became fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He had $17 million guaranteed for injury at signing.
- The Broncos signed RB Mike Boone to a two-year, 3.87 million contract that includes $2.6m million fully guaranteed. (Mike Klis)
Chiefs
- Via B/R Gridiron, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill said he turned down a request to restructure his contract from the Chiefs: “I’m just here to play football. I just let my family and my agent deal with all that, because I feel like if I get into all that, then all the fun will be taken out of it for me… Once I sign, I’m signed. I don’t want to get into that no more because it’s a hassle.”
- According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Josh Reynolds had interest from the Chiefs before agreeing to his contract with the Titans on Monday.
- Missouri LB Nick Bolton says he’s talked with the Chiefs during the pre-draft process. (Herbie Teope)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell reports both the 49ers and Raiders were showing interest in former Saints’ DT Sheldon Rankins before he signed with the Jets on Sunday.
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur relates there are reports out of Hawaii that QB Marcus Mariota flew back to Las Vegas on Sunday, hinting at a possible coming resolution with his contract.