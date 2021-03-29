AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post notes that Florida TE Kyle Pitts could very well fall to the Broncos at pick No. 9 after recent trades have shaken up the draft order, meaning the team could have the chance to add one of the draft’s best players.
- O’Halloran adds that if this is the case, Broncos’ GM George Paton‘s phone will likely be ringing and he should consider picking up the talented tight end despite drafting Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam in recent drafts.
- A league source tells Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that he was surprised to see QB Mitchell Trubisky sign with the Bills after the Broncos expressed interest in him.
- In Denver, Trubisky could have had an opportunity to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job.
- Volin wonders if the Broncos will show trade interest in Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew.
- Broncos DB Kareem Jackson‘s one-year, $5 million deal includes a $4.75 million fully guaranteed base salary and up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Alabama QB Mac Jones has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Broncos. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor says the Chiefs beat out seven other teams to sign DT Jarran Reed, including the Bengals, Cowboys and Bills: “Jarran wanted to be in Kansas City.”
- Taylor adds Chiefs DT Chris Jones has wanted to take more snaps at defensive end and that’s something the team is going to try to make happen in 2021.
- According to Herbie Teope, the Chiefs made a run at re-signing DE Tanoh Kpassagnon but he thought the offer from the Saints was an “interesting opportunity.”
Raiders
- Raiders OL Denzelle Good‘s two-year, $8.36 million deal includes base salaries of $1.6 million (guaranteed) and $3.09 million, a $1.5 million roster bonus that was due the fifth day of the 2021 league year, up to $510,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 2022 weight bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
