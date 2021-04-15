AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Jason La Canfora said he would be surprised if the Broncos didn’t acquire QB Teddy Bridgewater by the draft, as this fits Vic Fangio’s model and new Broncos GM George Paton was a part of the Vikings when they drafted Bridgewater.
- According to Mike Klis, the Broncos sent OC Pat Shurmur and director of pro personnel A.J. Durso to Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ second pro day on Wednesday.
- Klis adds Paton stayed at the team facilities in order to head draft meetings with other scouts and coaches.
- Klis also reports that Shurmur is expected to attend North Dakota State QB Trey Lance’s second pro day on April 19.
Chiefs
- Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Chiefs have the fourth-most workout bonuses in the NFL with potentially $3.2 million in commitments. A number of teams have announced that they don’t plan to attend the voluntary workouts next month, even though some players have these bonuses in their contracts.
- Washington’s recently signed TE Sammis Reyes said he canceled visits with the Falcons, Chiefs and possibly five other teams after the WFT offered him a contract. (John Keim)
Raiders
- Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Raiders have the seventh-most workout bonuses in the NFL with potentially $1.8 million in commitments. A number of teams have announced that they don’t plan to attend the voluntary workouts next month, even though some players have these bonuses in their contracts.
- Vincent Bonsignore reports that Raiders players will vote on Thursday whether or not to attend OTA’s.
