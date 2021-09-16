AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur said he was unaware of the nature of G Graham Glasgow‘s heart issue until after the game. The veteran initially stayed in the game with an elevated heart rate before checking out and going to the hospital.

“Based on what we heard was going on with him physically, what he did the other night was super heroic. I mean he battled through it. I guess in the moment we didn’t know how big of an issue it was for him,” he said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “But he’s a tough sucker and until he’s back we’re going to miss him. We don’t know when that will be but we’re sure glad he’s OK. And we want to make sure he’s right before we put him back out there because what he did was super heroic.”

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. (Adam Beasley)

Fangio said CB Ronald Darby's MRI this week showed a small tear in his hamstring and will likely require over three weeks to recover. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

When asked about the interest from USC in their coaching position, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said he’s focusing on playing the Ravens in Week 2: “I am where my feet are. My job is to make sure we’re preparing for this weekend’s opponent.” (Nate Taylor)

Bieniemy elaborated that he would tell USC that he's focusing on the NFL season if they reached out: "I think you guys know me better than that. So, if USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens. And that's how I roll; you guys know that." (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to be out multiple weeks after aggravating a quad injury, with “a few weeks” being the best-case scenario.