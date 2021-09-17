AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR KJ Hamler said that his drop of a potential 50-yard touchdown in Week 1 against the Giants weighed on him, resulting in him asking assistants to throw him “100 over-the-shoulder deep balls” back at the team facility.

“After the game, and the next few days, (the drop) was still on my mind,” Hamler said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “I came out here (to Broncos headquarters) on Monday and I told one of the assistants to just throw me 100 over-the-shoulder deep balls. And the wind was blowing the same way it was when we were in New York, so it was kind of perfect just to get that repetition so that I won’t drop that again. Because that’s not my forte.”

Hamler feels partly responsible for Jerry Jeudy‘s high-ankle sprain because if he caught the touchdown pass, the receiver’s injury likely wouldn’t have occurred.

“It’s messed up that Jerry has to go through this right now, and at the time (of the injury Sunday), I was I kind of putting his injury on me,” Hamler said. “Because if I would’ve caught that touchdown, that probably would’ve never happened.”

Broncos HC Vic Fangio thinks Hamler still played well despite the drop and believes how he responds is important.

“I thought he played well,” Fangio said. “He had the drop, but it wasn’t an easy catch. He’ll get the next one… All the great ones have had their dropped passes, it’s how you react to them (that counts).”

DOUBTFUL for Week 2: G Graham Glasgow (illness)

for Week 2: G Graham Glasgow (illness) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: LB Bradley Chubb (ankle), LB Jonas Griffith (back)

Chiefs

Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy would not say whether he would have an interest in the vacant head-coaching position at USC.

“I am where my feet are,” Bieniemy said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “When it’s all said and done, I am focused on the task at hand. I’m not worried about anything, where my name is being mentioned. My job right now is to make sure that we’re preparing for this weekend’s opponent. If USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be ‘I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens.’ That’s how I roll … My job is to make sure that we’re ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game so that we can come out and win the game.”

Raiders

Gus Bradley said DE Clelin Ferrell handled being a healthy scratch in Week 1 “like a true pro and was a great cheerleader on the sidelines.” Bradley went on to say that the team would likely need him in Week 2 due to injuries. ( Raiders’ DCsaid DEhandled being a healthy scratch in Week 1 “like a true pro and was a great cheerleader on the sidelines.” Bradley went on to say that the team would likely need him in Week 2 due to injuries. ( Vic Tafur

OUT for Week 2: G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), QB Marcus Mariota (quadricep), CB Roderic Teamer (ankle)

for Week 2: G Richie Incognito (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), QB Marcus Mariota (quadricep), CB Roderic Teamer (ankle) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: DE Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe), DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), DT Darius Philon (knee)