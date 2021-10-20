AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeff Legwold points out that with everyone in the secondary healthy, Broncos CB Kyle Fuller played just two snaps in Week 6, which is why some teams think he could be available via trade.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Adam Teicher lists Chiefs C Austin Blythe as someone who might garner trade interest from other teams ahead of the trade deadline.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Chiefs will be on the lookout for help at offensive tackle at the trade deadline but are pessimistic that anything will come up.
- Aaron Wilson reports Packers new OLB Whitney Mercilus also considered signing with the Chiefs and Steelers.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said FB Michael Burton (pectoral), WR Tyreek Hill (quad contusion), LB Anthony Hitchens (tricep), and G Joe Thuney (hand) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. (Nate Taylor)
- Reis mentioned TE Jody Fortson underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez lists Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell as a potential trade candidate, as the former No. 4 overall pick has become just a role player on defense.
- Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia had high praise of his coaching staff following their win over the Broncos in Week 6: “I think the unique thing about all those men is they have no personal agenda. They have no ego. They understand it’s collective, and that’s what makes the players at ease a little bit, to understand we are all trying to do this thing together.” (Vic Tafur)
