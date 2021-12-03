AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to Sportico, multiple people familiar with the situation say the Broncos have met with at least four different banking groups, despite Team Spokesman Patrick Smythe saying the team is “currently not for sale” and adding that the “ownership transition will be addressed at some point after the season.”

saying the team is “currently not for sale” and adding that the “ownership transition will be addressed at some point after the season.” Sportico recently valued the Broncos at $3.8 billion, meaning they would be the eleventh-ranked franchise out of the 32-team league. The sports world will likely take interest in how much the team is sold for, as controlling stakes in NFL teams are rarely bought and sold. The Panthers and the Bills were the last teams to see a change in this department, in 2018 and 2014 respectively.

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said RB Melvin Gordon (hip) has a “50-50” chance to play in Week 13. (James Palmer)

said RB (hip) has a “50-50” chance to play in Week 13. (James Palmer) The Broncos officially listed Gordon as doubtful for Week 13.

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Frank Clark said that he feels fully healthy after dealing with hamstring issues earlier this season and thinks the coaches are putting him in the best position to succeed.

“[I’m] just getting back healthy and taking advantage of every opportunity,” Clark said, via ChiefsWire. “My coaches are putting me in the right position to win and putting us all in the right position to win and be successful. I said that a few weeks ago too—as a player you want to be put in the right position to win and have your coach coach his ass off and get you in the right mindset to go out there and do your job, and as a coach, it’s your job to do that for your player. I believe that everything came full circle and it just got back on the right track.”

Clark believes that the Chiefs are getting back to “having fun” and are focusing on each individual day of practice ahead of gameday.

“Coaches coach and players play, doing our jobs respectively, and we’re having fun. I said that was another thing, we had to get back to having fun. Work is never easy when you come in there and everything is uptight and everything is quiet—that’s not football. Football is a game full of fun, it’s exciting and you never know what’s next, and I felt like we kind of got back to that. Kind of thinking about winning the day—it’s Thursday, so going out there on a Thursday’s practice and worrying about that instead of worrying about what’s coming on Sunday.”

Raiders

Raiders’ interim HC Rich Bisaccia said TE Darren Waller (knee) is doubtful for Week 13. (Doug Kyed)

said TE (knee) is doubtful for Week 13. (Doug Kyed) As for CB Trayvon Mullen being activated from the injured reserve, Bisaccia said he’s hoping to have him back by Week 14 at Kansas City: “Hoping to get him next week for sure.”