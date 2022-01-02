AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, Broncos GM George Paton had hoped to scout Utah and Ohio State players at the Rose Bowl but was eventually unable to after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had high praise for WR Byron Pringle after his strong, breakout performance in Week 16.

“I thought Pringle did a heck of a job,” Bieniemy said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I’m not shocked, nor surprised. The thing about Pringle, he’s one of our hardest working individuals. The kid comes to work every day with his hard hat. The thing that you appreciate about Pringle is that he does not take anything for granted. You don’t have to remind Pringle that he had a drop. He’s going to remind himself and he’s going to find a way to make up for that particular play. That’s what you love about him because nothing is ever too high, and nothing ever gets him down too low. He just puts consistent behavior on tape, and that’s what we appreciate about him more than anything.”

The Chiefs quickly announced that T Lucas Niang was out for the game with a knee injury after he started in place of T Orlando Brown , who was injured during pregame warmups. The team then slid LG Joe Thuney to tackle and Nick Allegretti took over at guard.

said following the game that Niang likely has a torn patella tendon in his left knee. (Nate Taylor) As for Brown, he had an MRI on his calf which was negative and only revealed a minor injury. (Ian Rapoport)

Raiders

According to Pro Football Talk, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is likely to remain with the team despite their loss to Georgia, even though there have been rumors that the Raiders could pursue him as their new head coach this offseason.

Rapoport adds the Raiders have done some planning and research but have not begun the process of requesting interviews with potential candidates working for other teams yet.

Raiders’ LB Denzel Perryman, who was recently on the COVID list, revealed that there were times he felt he was unable to breathe during the Raiders win over the Colts. (Tashan Reed)