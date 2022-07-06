AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Davante Adams

Broncos

Over The Cap and ThinAir.Football’s Nick Korte projects what an extension for Broncos G Dalton Risner could look like. He estimates a four-year, $40 million extension would be enough to lock up Risner.

He estimates a four-year, $40 million extension would be enough to lock up Risner. Korte writes being drafted by the Broncos and staying in Colorado was a big deal for Risner, so he might be amenable to a hometown discount. He adds that deals for most guards don't end up breaking the bank, as it's a position that's often devalued around the league.

Chiefs

New Chiefs S Justin Reid played with S Tyrann Mathieu for a season in Houston before the veteran left for Kansas City, leaving Reid in the position of stepping up to replace him. In a funny twist of fate, Reid finds himself again in the position of replacing Mathieu as he arrives in Kansas City after the Chiefs declined to re-sign Mathieu. Reid understands the circumstances but says he has to be himself.

“I have always said that a copy is never worth as much as the original,” Reid said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “There will never, ever, ever be another Tyrann Mathieu come through Kansas City. There just won’t, but I can bring the best Justin Reid possible to Kansas City. So, that’s my mentality. I’m going to play to my strengths. I’m going to play to who I am. I’m going to play to the defense and Spags has some creative things we’re going to do going forward. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to play great defense; we’re going to play great ball.”

Raiders

A big selling point for WR Davante Adams in joining the Raiders was the opportunity to reunite with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. So the two aren’t starting from scratch in building a connection. However, Adams had one of the best connections in football with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and former Green Bay great Brett Favre thinks that’ll be hard to replicate, at least right away.

“No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

“That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas. But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year he’s had this year. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”