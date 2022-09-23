AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett thinks that their defense “has been spectacular” through the first two weeks of the season.

“The defense has been spectacular, two weeks in a row,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire. “They are exactly what they have been, and they’re just getting better. We had a lot of guys slowly get out from the corner standpoint and guys went in there and stepped up. I thought that was awesome.”

Hackett had high praise of S Caden Sterns and CB Kareem Jackson and points out that LB Josey Jewell (pec) will add to the group as well.

“Caden [Sterns], he had to come in. Kareem [Jackson], all those guys. They had a really good game. Josey [Jewell] hasn’t been out there. So, just seeing that and seeing how they are unified together making plays, is a big deal.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy assured that rookie WR Skyy Moore will progressively earn more playing time throughout the season and has done well on special teams thus far.

“I guarantee you he’ll see more than two snaps throughout the course of the season as we continue to move forward, because the kid brings a lot to the table,” Bieniemy said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “Obviously, he’s doing a great job on special teams, but also too, it’s time for us to make sure that we allow him to be the player that he needs to become as a receiver as well.”

Moore isn’t worried about his lack of playing time and is confident in the organization’s plan for him.

“Just waiting for my time. I’m not too worried about anything,” Moore said. “I know that coach has got a plan. Everybody’s got a plan. So I just let them take the lead.”

Moore added that he still must improve on the “mental aspect” of their offense.

“As I become more sharp with the mental aspect of the offense, I’ll be able to showcase my physical ability,” said Moore.

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he’s still getting adjusted to HC Josh McDaniels‘ system.

“I feel so much more comfortable than I did, like, a month ago,” Carr said, via ESPN. “I mean, when you get out there and you do it, it’s different from the sideline. Training camp’s different, right? There’s a different clock in the game because now I’m getting hit. I can turn the film on and I have experience from that point of view, in the system. I have experience hearing his voice, knowing what [McDaniels] wants me to get to…I want to go to exactly what he wants…That’s going to grow, obviously, but small sample size, first two games, hopefully I’m doing some of those things where [McDaniels is] like, ‘Yup, that’s what I thought. Next play.‘”

McDaniels is pleased with Carr’s progress in the system and feels very comfortable with his quarterback’s knowledge of the offense.

“He processes it so quickly and then can go out there and execute it,” McDaniels said. “Each week is a little different. It may not be the same exact stuff that we’re doing offensively, defensively or in the kicking game that we did last week. And I think for some people — and again, I wasn’t here, I haven’t been where everybody else has been, so I don’t really know — but I know that for some people in different systems with different coaching staffs, that that’s not necessarily as big of a thing.”

Raiders WR Davante Adams said it’s on himself and the rest of the team to do everything they can to make Carr’s job as easy as possible.

“There are so many things that goes into playing quarterback, man, it’s tough,” Adams said. “Second play of the game he’s getting hit. Obviously, that’s something that we all got to work on because that helps Derek to be able to do his job and be comfortable back there. Same thing, he’s not going to be that comfortable throwing the ball if the wide receivers are dropping the ball every single play or…if it’s not great calls. That’s the toughest position on the field to play. So, I’m damn sure going to the best of my abilities to try to help him make his job as easy as possible…everyone doing their job to make sure he stays clean and has a clear mind to be able to sit back and deliver.“