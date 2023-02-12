AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis is a candidate for the Broncos defensive coordinator job.

Chiefs Chiefs GM Brett Veach spoke about getting several talented players on the team’s roster on manageable contracts ahead of the Super Bowl. “The current trend is teams are going to Super Bowls on rookie deals,” Veach said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “So we said let’s get ahead of this and see if we can do something new and unique and open up a big window to have that flexibility. You might not be able to sign a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams, but you can work the board and maybe you can slide in a Smith-Schuster or a Valdes-Scantling.” Fowler explains that the Chiefs planned to re-sign WR Tyreek Hill last year, but the receiver market went sideways for them in March, which led to them pivoting at the position.

According to Fowler, the Chiefs have interest in re-signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Beyond that, the Chiefs are expected to franchise LT Orlando Brown for a second consecutive year.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy could return next season but is also in the mix for jobs in the same role with the Commanders and Ravens.

The agent for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy told Pro Football Talk his client will have multiple options this coming week, including staying in Kansas City, taking the offensive coordinator job with either the Commanders or Ravens, or potentially even joining the Cardinals as an OC for the new head coach.

Raiders

Raiders impending free agent RB Josh Jacobs said he wouldn’t mind returning on a more team-friendly deal if that means they address several other positions on the team.

“If we get the right pieces,” Jacobs said, via RaidersWire. “You know, obviously we got a quarterback situation right now, we got some guys that we need on defense and some guys up front, things like that, if we get the right situation, I wouldn’t mind coming back for less or anything like that. But it’s just gotta make sense.”

When asked about the possibility of the Raiders’ acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Jacobs responded that Rodgers would “change the aspect of a lot of things” for Las Vegas.

“Of course. It’s ARod. You feel me, that’s Aaron Rodgers,” Jacobs said. “He’s a dog. If he were to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions that the Raiders could opt to franchise RB Josh Jacobs in the coming weeks to prevent him from hitting the open market.

The franchise tag for running backs is set to cost them $10.1 million for the 2023 season fully guaranteed.