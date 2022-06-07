AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh McDaniels

Broncos

Broncos OL Graham Glasgow participated in limited reps during the team’s OTA’s. Glasgow said he’s about “85 percent” recovered from the fractured leg and ligament damage he suffered last year against Dallas. (Jeff Legwold)

participated in limited reps during the team’s OTA’s. Glasgow said he’s about “85 percent” recovered from the fractured leg and ligament damage he suffered last year against Dallas. (Jeff Legwold) Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy left practice Monday with a groin injury. The injury seems to be minor with him expected to be ready for the start of training camp. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs S Justin Reid is thrilled to play in Kansas City’s defense under DC Steve Spagnuolo due to its expansive playbook, culture, and versatility.

“I think it’s because the defense is so versatile,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “And not only do we have like 100 plays that we’re able to just game plan and pick and choose which weapons we want to use against opponents coming into the future, but also taking advantage of opportunities like this, where we get to play against our offense, which is not undoubtedly one of the most firepower set offenses in the league. So we get to play against those guys every day. Iron sharpening iron, it makes the whole team better.”

“I love it, man. It’s electric, his defense,” Reid added. “We’ve got guys coming from all over the place. Coverage spinning in different directions. This is undoubtedly going to be the most fun defense that I’ve played in so far. The playbook here is very deep. And it was deeper than what it was when I was a rookie back in Houston. And those guys are coming along really well with it. The culture here is really good in the DB room. Guys ask questions. We’re not afraid to go and help each other. The unity is there. And like I said, Trent (McDuffie), Josh (Williams), Bryan (Cook), all those guys are doing a great job.”

Raiders

New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels waited 10 years for his second crack at a head coaching job after flaming out spectacularly with his first chance in Denver. Raiders OC Mick Lombardi thinks the wait will actually help McDaniels be successful where other retread coaches have failed, citing a story he heard from former Jets and Browns HC Eric Mangini.

“When I was in San Francisco…working for Jim Harbaugh, Brad Seely was special teams coordinator,” Lombardi said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And he brought Mangini in to be a senior assistant helping out on offense, defense, special teams, whatever. I didn’t really know Eric. … . And it was like, ‘Aw man, how’s this gonna go?’ Me and the other QCs … we were skeptical. But he was such a great dude. He was Eric the assistant. So after two months, me, him and Ronald Curry are having lunch one day, and Ron just out of the blue goes, ‘Hey man, why does everyone think you’re an a–hole?’

“And he went into this whole thing, and said, ‘The worst thing that ever happened to me was I got the Cleveland Browns head coaching job right after the Jets, so I never thought that anything I did at the Jets was f—ed up. I never had time to decompress and go, Hey, what did I do wrong and where can I grow? So I just did what I did in New York, and I ended up failing in Cleveland, just like I failed in New York.’”